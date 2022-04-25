Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

FROM: CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Result of General Meeting

25 April 2022

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today, the resolutions to renew the Board's authorities to issue further shares on a non pre-emptive basis for purposes of the Company's discount and premium control policy, as detailed in the circular to shareholders dated 4 April 2022, were approved by shareholders.

Following today's meeting, the Company has the capacity to issue 4,565,650 ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the general meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast on the resolution will be published on the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com.

