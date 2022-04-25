Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting
London, April 25
FROM: CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Result of General Meeting
25 April 2022
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today, the resolutions to renew the Board's authorities to issue further shares on a non pre-emptive basis for purposes of the Company's discount and premium control policy, as detailed in the circular to shareholders dated 4 April 2022, were approved by shareholders.
Following today's meeting, the Company has the capacity to issue 4,565,650 ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.
A copy of the resolutions passed at the general meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Details of the number of proxy votes cast on the resolution will be published on the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com.
All enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com