Sheridan, Wy--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Metro One Telecommunication (OTC PINK: WOWI) today announced that Bianca Meger CEO will be attending The Q2 Investor Summit Group - In-Person. During the presentation Metro One's Chief Executive Office, Bianca Meger will explain the importance of mobile commerce and how with their platform retailers can effortlessly add mobile as an additional sales channel.

Event: The Q2 Investor Summit Group Date: May 3-4, 2022 Location: The Westin New York Grand Central

212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017 Presentation: May 4th at 1230 ET View webcast presentation: tba

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Metro One Telecommunication

Metro One Telecommunications Inc. (www.metro1telecomm.com, OTCMarkets: WOWI) is changing the way retailers integrate mobile commerce solutions within their businesses. The company's unique ability to merge mobile tech, AI and Machine Learning enables retailers to quickly and easily put their businesses online and, significantly increase customer retention, basket size and lifetime value.Metro one is the holding company of Stratford Ltd (www.shelfy.io) a next-gen, instant mobile commerce platform enhanced with a proprietary digital advertising media suite tool. The platform enables online and offline retailers to rapidly leverage existing customer data for an interactive shopping experience - without coding. Shelfy's mobile commerce product suite includes an mCommerce Platform, mCommerce Enterprise Platform, Digital Media Suite and fully comprehensive Instore Engagement Suite. Shelfy empowers businesses to grow their customer retention, engagement, and their revenues, with minimum hassle.

For further information:

Metro One Telecommunication

Bianca Meger

0542201294

bianca@metro1telecomm.com

About the Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit Group will take place in-person, featuring 65+ companies and over 300 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. info@investorsummitgroup.com