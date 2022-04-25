Melville, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security and data analytics solutions, today announced that Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corp, will present at The Q2 Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held on May 3-4, 2022 at The Westin New York Grand Central.

Event: The Q2 Investor Summit Group Date: May 3-4, 2022 Location:

The Westin New York Grand Central

212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

Presentation: May 4th at 10:15 AM ET Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tWXq3KtZRWq4Q6YYDN9O1A



Management will also host 1x1 meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors, who can register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About the Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit Group will take place in-person, featuring 65+ companies and over 300 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a broad range of premium business continuity and analytics solutions from seven data center facilities and two technical labs throughout the USA and Canada. The Company serves its clients with cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, cyber security and data analytics. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

DTST@crescendo-ir.com

