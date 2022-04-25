ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces the publication of first quarter 2022 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures

25 April 2022, 14:15 CET



ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of its first quarter 2022 EBITDA sell-side analysts' consensus figures.

The consensus figures are based on analysts' estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).

To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of approximately 15-20 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

EBITDA consensus estimates

Period Number of sell-side

analysts participation EBITDA consensus

average $ million 1Q 2022 17 $4,566

The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the 1Q 2022 group consensus outlined above are the following:

BancoSabedll - Óscar Rodríguez Rouco

Barclays - Tom Zhang

CITI - Ephrem Ravi

Credit Suisse - Carsten Riek

Deutsche Bank - Bastian Synagowitz

Exane - Seth Rosenfeld

Goldman Sachs - Jack O'Brien

Groupo Santander - Robert Jackson

GVC Gaesco Beka - Iñigo Recio Pascual

Jefferies - Alan Spence

JPM - Luke Nelson

Kepler - Rochus Brauneiser

Keybanc - Phil Gibbs

Morgan Stanley - Alain Gabriel

Oddo - Alain Williams

Renta4 - Iván San Felix Carbajo

UBS - Myles Allsop, Andrew Jones





