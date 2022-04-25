Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) (the "Company"), the parent company of Peoples Bank (the "Bank"), reported first quarter 2022 results with highlights as follows:

Net earnings were $3.5 million or $0.63 per share and $0.61 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $4.1 million or $0.73 per share and $0.71 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

The Bank recognized $600,000 in Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fee income during the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $999,000 in PPP loan fee income for the same period one year ago.

Cash dividends were $0.33 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $0.16 per share for the prior year period.

Total loans were $889.8 million at March 31, 2022, as compared to $884.9 million at December 31, 2021, despite a $11.4 million reduction in PPP loans during the first quarter of 2022.

Core deposits were $1.4 billion or 98.26% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.3 billion or 97.89% of total deposits at March 31, 2021.

Net interest income was $10.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $11.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in net interest income is due to a $593,000 decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $152,000 decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest income is primarily due to a $922,000 decrease in interest income and fees on loans, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income on investment securities. The decrease in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to a decrease in total loans and a decrease in fee income on SBA PPP loans. The increase in interest income on investment securities is primarily due to additional securities purchased resulting from an increase in cash resulting from increased deposits. The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $10.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $11.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $71,000, compared to a recovery of $455,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to an increase in reserves on loans in a pool that had once been given payment modifications as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increase in reserves due to a net increase in the volume of loans in the general reserve pool.

Non-interest income was $7.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $1.7 million increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals, which was partially offset by a $670,000 decrease in mortgage banking income due to a decrease in mortgage loan volume and additional mortgage loans being retained for the Bank's portfolio.

Non-interest expense was $13.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $12.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $1.3 million increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals, which was partially offset by a $334,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to a decrease in insurance costs.

Income tax expense was $848,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The effective tax rate was 19.72% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 20.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Total assets were $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021. Available for sale securities were $408.0 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $406.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Total loans were $889.8 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $884.9 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase in loans was achieved despite a $11.4 million reduction in PPP loans during the first quarter of 2022. The Bank had $6.6 million and $18.0 million in PPP loans at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Non-performing assets were $3.3 million or 0.20% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $3.2 million or 0.20% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets include $3.3 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $8,000 in other loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $3.2 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $51,000 in other loans at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $9.4 million or 1.06% of total loans at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Core deposits, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $1.4 billion at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $25.5 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $26.3 million at December 31, 2021.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $34.8 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $37.1 million at December 31, 2021. Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Shareholders' equity was $125.4 million, or 7.54% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, compared to $142.4 million, or 8.77% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity is primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on investment securities available for sale due to changes in bond yields. The Company repurchased 7,000 shares of its common stock during the three months ended March 31, 2022 under the Company's stock repurchase program, which was authorized in January 2022.

Peoples Bank currently operates 17 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Forsyth Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by Peoples Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Contact:

Lance A. Sellers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey N. Hooper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

828-464-5620

Fax 828-465-6780

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)









March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 47,462 $ 44,711 $ 43,726 Interest-bearing deposits 257,644 232,788 165,311 Cash and cash equivalents 305,106 277,499 209,037 Investment securities available for sale 408,037 406,549 325,517 Other investments 3,569 3,668 3,791 Total securities 411,606 410,217 329,308 Mortgage loans held for sale 885 3,637 4,236 Loans 889,758 884,869 946,497 Less: Allowance for loan losses (9,426 ) (9,355 ) (9,532 ) Net loans 880,332 875,514 936,965 Premises and equipment, net 15,658 16,104 18,184 Cash surrender value of life insurance 17,401 17,365 17,065 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 31,671 23,857 22,783 Total assets $ 1,662,659 $ 1,624,193 $ 1,537,578 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 553,185 $ 514,319 $ 524,176 Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings 816,779 797,179 701,798 Time, $250,000 or more 25,516 26,333 28,109 Other time 73,255 74,917 80,382 Total deposits 1,468,735 1,412,748 1,334,465 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 34,823 37,094 31,916 Junior subordinated debentures 15,464 15,464 15,464 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 18,193 16,518 15,704 Total liabilities 1,537,215 1,481,824 1,397,549 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,656,030 shares at 3/31/22, 5,661,569 shares at 12/31/21, 5,789,166 shares at 3/31/21 53,147 53,305 56,910 Common stock held by deferred compensation trust, at cost; 163,883 shares at 3/31/22, 162,193 shares at 12/31/21, 156,808 shares at 12/31/20 (2,042 ) (1,992 ) (1,849 ) Deferred compensation 2,042 1,992 1,849 Retained earnings 90,543 88,968 80,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (18,246 ) 96 2,300 Total shareholders' equity 125,444 142,369 140,029 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,662,659 $ 1,624,193 $ 1,537,578

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME:



Interest and fees on loans $ 9,742 $ 10,664 Interest on due from banks 111 35 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 511 538 State and political subdivisions 943 639 Other 22 46 Total interest income 11,329 11,922 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings deposits 403 497 Time deposits 146 212 Junior subordinated debentures 75 71 Other 39 35 Total interest expense 663 815 NET INTEREST INCOME 10,666 11,107 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 71 (455 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,595 11,562 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,168 926 Other service charges and fees 193 212 Mortgage banking income 200 870 Insurance and brokerage commissions 240 260 Appraisal management fee income 3,506 1,816 Miscellaneous 1,739 1,789 Total non-interest income 7,046 5,873 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 5,849 6,183 Occupancy 1,916 1,953 Appraisal management fee expense 2,772 1,456 Other 2,804 2,676 Total non-interest expense 13,341 12,268 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,300 5,167 INCOME TAXES 848 1,046 NET EARNINGS $ 3,452 $ 4,121 PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 0.63 $ 0.73 Diluted net earnings $ 0.61 $ 0.71 Cash dividends $ 0.33 $ 0.16 Book value $ 22.84 $ 24.86

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:





Available for sale securities $ 413,315 $ 264,942 $ 349,647 Loans 885,159 947,205 908,682 Earning assets 1,562,177 1,376,195 1,483,519 Assets 1,642,141 1,460,833 1,568,417 Deposits 1,438,651 1,268,790 1,372,857 Shareholders' equity 138,604 139,366 147,741 SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.79 % 3.31 % 2.99 % Return on average assets 0.85 % 1.14 % 0.96 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.10 % 11.99 % 10.24 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 8.44 % 9.54 % 9.42 % ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 9,355 $ 9,908 $ 9,908 Provision for (Recovery of) loan losses 71 (455 ) (1,163 ) Charge-offs (160 ) (85 ) (762 ) Recoveries 160 164 1,372 Balance, end of period $ 9,426 $ 9,532 $ 9,355

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSET QUALITY:











Non-accrual loans $ 3,309 $ 3,566 $ 3,230 90 days past due and still accruing - - - Other real estate owned - 128 - Total non-performing assets $ 3,309 $ 3,694 $ 3,230 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.20 % Loans modifications related to COVID-19 $ - $ 1,857 $ - Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 284.86 % 258.04 % 289.63 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.06 % 1.01 % 1.06 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.08 % LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS: Percentage of loans by risk grade Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.46 % 0.67 % 0.78 % Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 19.33 % 19.43 % 19.12 % Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 71.39 % 67.88 % 70.41 % Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 7.25 % 9.01 % 7.70 % Risk Grade 5 (watch) 0.83 % 2.28 % 1.23 % Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.74 % 0.73 % 0.76 % Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

At March 31, 2022, including non-accrual loans, there were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch and Substandard risk grades.

