Lyxor International Asset Management (XCO2) Lyxor International Asset Management: Index Switch on April 26 25-Apr-2022 / 14:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - LYXOR GREEN BOND ESG SCREENED (DR) UCITS ETF

(the « Sub-Fund »)

Share Class ISIN Code LYXOR GREEN BOND ESG SCREENED (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc LU1981859819

Dear Shareholders,

The Management Company and the board of directors of the Company hereby inform the Shareholders of the Sub-Fund that changes detailed below will be effective at the opening of April 26th, 2022 (the "Effective Date").

Hence, from the date hereof: I. Change of the Index

The Index will change as specified in the following table:

Previous Index New Index Solactive Green ESG Bond EUR USD IG index Bloomberg MSCI Global Green Bond 1-10 Year Index

The aim of this change is to provide the Shareholders with an exposure to the New Index that is representative of the performance of the market of Green Bonds issued by investment grade entities and denominated in multiple currencies with remaining maturity between 1 and 10 years.

The New Index is compiled, administered and managed by Bloomberg.

A full description of the New Index and its construction methodology and information on the composition and respective weightings of the New Index components are available on the index provider's website at www.bloomberg.com/ indices and in the Prospectus. II. Change of the name

The name of the Sub-Fund is modified in order to reflect the change of Index of the Sub-Fund as follows:

Previous name of the Sub-Fund New name of the Sub-Fund Lyxor Green Bond ESG Screened (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF

The Sub-Fund will otherwise retain all its other characteristics, in particular the codes used in trading and the total fees.

The Sub-Fund will bear the costs associated with these changes. The attention of the Shareholders is drawn to the fact that the costs linked to these changes could have a negative impact on the net asset value of the Sub-Fund.

-- In case where the Shareholders do not agree with these changes, the Shareholders who usually subscribe orredeem Shares in the Sub-Fund on the primary market may redeem their Shares without fee during a period of onemonth as from the date of this notice.

-- We draw Shareholders' attention to the fact that if the Sub-Funds' Shares are sold on a market orexchange, the Shareholders may be charged broker fees on to the sale of (a) Share(s) in said Sub-Fund.

-- In case where the Shareholders agree with these changes, no action is required from the Shareholders.

Following the implementation of these changes, the Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document of the Sub-Fund will be amended accordingly.

The new Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document of the Sub-Fund may be obtained on request from the Management Company to client-services-etf@lyxor.com, or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website: www.lyxoretf.com.

For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 (0)1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com

Yours sincerely,

For the Board of Directors

