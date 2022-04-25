DJ Polymetal: Results of AGM

Results of AGM

Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") held today at 9.00 am (BST), all resolution proposed by directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 21 March 2022 were passed except for the Resolution 3 - Final Dividend, which was withdrawn.

Voting results

Resolution* Vote type Voted Voted % % of Issued Share Capital For 98.10 30.87 146,200,729 01, ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS Against 1.90 0.60 2,830,452 Votes Withheld** 227,989 - - For 89.55 28.18 133,449,786 02, REMUNERATION REPORT Against 10.45 3.29 15,572,678 Votes Withheld** 236,706 - - For 03, FINAL DIVIDEND (Withdrawn) Against Votes Withheld** For 97.76 30.57 144,793,634 04, RE-ELECT VITALY NESIS Against 2.24 0.70 3,321,646 Votes Withheld** 1,143,890 - - For 97.74 30.56 144,752,420 05, RE-ELECT KONSTANTIN YANAKOV Against 2.26 0.71 3,352,828 Votes Withheld** 1,153,922 - - For 81.67 25.54 120,961,667 06, RE-ELECT GIACOMO BAIZINI Against 18.33 5.73 27,155,245 Votes Withheld** 1,142,258 - - For 98.06 30.79 145,821,714 07, ELECT JANAT BERDALINA Against 1.94 0.61 2,879,333 Votes Withheld** 558,123 - - For 94.87 29.78 141,061,764 08, ELECT STEVEN DASHEVSKY Against 5.13 1.61 7,632,444 Votes Withheld** 564,962 - - For 94.86 29.78 141,048,817 09, ELECT EVGUENI KONOVALENKO Against 5.14 1.61 7,642,479 Votes Withheld** 567,874 - - For 91.28 28.49 134,951,134 10, ELECT RICCARDO ORCEL Against 8.72 2.72 12,894,456 Votes Withheld** 1,413,580 - - For 93.03 29.21 138,341,234 11, ELECT PAUL J. OSTLING Against 6.97 2.19 10,367,206 Votes Withheld** 550,730 - - For 89.92 28.28 133,958,458 12 ADJUST PSP MEASURES Against 10.08 3.17 15,014,251 Votes Withheld** 286,461 - - For 88.57 27.86 131,969,712 13, AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES Against 11.43 3.59 17,025,327 Votes Withheld** 264,131 - - For 90.66 28.43 134,628,648 14, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS Against 9.34 2.93 13,873,194 Votes Withheld** 757,328 - - For 88.74 27.82 131,746,377 15, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS, ADDITIONAL Against 11.26 3.53 FIVE PER CENT 16,716,947 Votes Withheld** 795,846 - - For 90.03 28.34 134,237,023 16, MARKET PURCHASES Against 9.97 3.14 14,863,882 Votes Withheld** 158,265 - -

* Resolutions numbered 1 to 13 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions numbered 14 to 16 are special resolutions.

** A "vote withheld" is not a 'vote' under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

A copy of resolutions passed as special business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The total number of ordinary shares of no par value eligible to be voted at the AGM was 473,626,239. The scrutineer of the polls was Computershare Investor Services Limited.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Timofey Kulakov Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Forward-looking statements

DUE TO THE RECENT MASSIVE DDOS ATTACKS, OUR WEBSITE MAY BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE, THOUGH WE WILL CONTINUE DISTRIBUTION AND PUBLISHING ALL OUR ANNOUNCEMENTS THERE. THEY WILL BE FULLY AVAILABLE WHEN THE SITE RETURNS TO NORMAL OPERATION.

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

