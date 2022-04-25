Anzeige
25.04.2022 | 15:52
Polymetal: Results of AGM

DJ Polymetal: Results of AGM

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Results of AGM 25-Apr-2022 / 16:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Release time IMMEDIATE                            LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date     25 April 2022 Polymetal International plc

Results of AGM

Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") held today at 9.00 am (BST), all resolution proposed by directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 21 March 2022 were passed except for the Resolution 3 - Final Dividend, which was withdrawn.

Voting results 

Resolution*              Vote type   Voted     Voted %            % of Issued Share 
                                                 Capital 
                   For             98.10             30.87 
                          146,200,729 
01, ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS     Against           1.90              0.60 
                          2,830,452 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  227,989    -               - 
                   For             89.55             28.18 
                          133,449,786 
02, REMUNERATION REPORT        Against           10.45             3.29 
                          15,572,678 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  236,706    -               - 
                   For 
03, FINAL DIVIDEND (Withdrawn)    Against 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld** 
                   For             97.76             30.57 
                          144,793,634 
04, RE-ELECT VITALY NESIS       Against           2.24              0.70 
                          3,321,646 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  1,143,890   -               - 
                   For             97.74             30.56 
                          144,752,420 
05, RE-ELECT KONSTANTIN YANAKOV    Against           2.26              0.71 
                          3,352,828 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  1,153,922   -               - 
                   For             81.67             25.54 
                          120,961,667 
06, RE-ELECT GIACOMO BAIZINI     Against           18.33             5.73 
                          27,155,245 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  1,142,258   -               - 
                   For             98.06             30.79 
                          145,821,714 
07, ELECT JANAT BERDALINA       Against           1.94              0.61 
                          2,879,333 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  558,123    -               - 
                   For             94.87             29.78 
                          141,061,764 
08, ELECT STEVEN DASHEVSKY      Against           5.13              1.61 
                          7,632,444 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  564,962    -               - 
                   For             94.86             29.78 
                          141,048,817 
09, ELECT EVGUENI KONOVALENKO     Against           5.14              1.61 
                          7,642,479 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  567,874    -               - 
                   For             91.28             28.49 
                          134,951,134 
10, ELECT RICCARDO ORCEL       Against           8.72              2.72 
                          12,894,456 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  1,413,580   -               - 
                   For             93.03             29.21 
                          138,341,234 
11, ELECT PAUL J. OSTLING       Against           6.97              2.19 
                          10,367,206 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  550,730    -               - 
                   For             89.92             28.28 
                          133,958,458 
12 ADJUST PSP MEASURES        Against           10.08             3.17 
                          15,014,251 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  286,461    -               - 
                   For             88.57             27.86 
                          131,969,712 
13, AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES     Against           11.43             3.59 
                          17,025,327 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  264,131    -               - 
                   For             90.66             28.43 
                          134,628,648 
14, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS        Against           9.34              2.93 
                          13,873,194 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  757,328    -               - 
                   For             88.74             27.82 
                          131,746,377 
15, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS, ADDITIONAL  Against           11.26             3.53 
FIVE PER CENT                    16,716,947 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  795,846    -               - 
                   For             90.03             28.34 
                          134,237,023 
16, MARKET PURCHASES         Against           9.97              3.14 
                          14,863,882 
                   Votes 
                   Withheld**  158,265    -               -

* Resolutions numbered 1 to 13 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions numbered 14 to 16 are special resolutions.

** A "vote withheld" is not a 'vote' under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

A copy of resolutions passed as special business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The total number of ordinary shares of no par value eligible to be voted at the AGM was 473,626,239. The scrutineer of the polls was Computershare Investor Services Limited.

Enquiries 

Investor Relations 
Polymetal    ir@polymetalinternational.com 
Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Timofey Kulakov 
Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Forward-looking statements

DUE TO THE RECENT MASSIVE DDOS ATTACKS, OUR WEBSITE MAY BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE, THOUGH WE WILL CONTINUE DISTRIBUTION AND PUBLISHING ALL OUR ANNOUNCEMENTS THERE. THEY WILL BE FULLY AVAILABLE WHEN THE SITE RETURNS TO NORMAL OPERATION.

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      POLY 
LEI Code:    213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  157461 
EQS News ID:  1334577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2022 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
