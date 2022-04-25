UPDATE: Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's first quarter 2022 results

Hydro's first quarter 2022 results will be released at 07:00 CETat the same time.

Presentation in Oslo

Hydro will host an in-person presentation, in English, at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo, at 08:30 CET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The presentation, by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and CFO Pål Kildemo, can also be seen on the webcast . If you want to listen to the presentation by phone, please register your details using this link . Once registered, you will receive an email containing your dial in number(s) and PINs. The audience in Oslo will have the opportunity to ask questions directly after the presentation.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register by sending an email to Matz.Coucheron-Aamot@hydro.com.

UPDATE: There will also be a separate virtual Q&A session at 11:00 CET. Please register your details using this linkto join the conference call. Once registered, you will receive an email containing your dial in number(s) and PINs.