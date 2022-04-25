Over 80% of The ASSEMBLY Show Floor Already Sold with Leading Vendors Committed to 10th Annual Event Being Held October 25-27 in Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / For the last 10 years, hundreds of leading vendors have supported The ASSEMBLY Show, many who helped to launch the event in 2013. From October 25-27, the 10th annual event will bring together exhibitors showcasing the latest assembly technology, equipment and products with thousands of attendees who will uncover new resources, learn from industry experts, and connect with experienced professionals. As of today, the robust trade show floor is 82% sold out, so for organizations thinking of participating, now is the time to commit to exhibiting. For access to the most up to date floor plan, click here.

"We are grateful to our charter exhibitors who have supported us since the inception of The ASSEMBLY Show and have helped us to develop a leading event for the manufacturing industry. We look forward to celebrating our milestone with many of our charter exhibitors who will be back in Rosemont, IL for our 10th annual event in October," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "We invite any companies looking to get in front of assembly manufacturing professionals to join us. We have a great line up of workshops, educational programs, networking events and of course an expansive show floor."

Another benefit of participating is for the first time The ASSEMBLY Show will be partnering with the MANA - Manufacturers' Agents National Association (www.manaonline.org) to offer a pre-event workshop on Thriving With Manufacturers' Reps on Tuesday, October 25 from 11 am - 12:30 pm. MANA's CEO, Charles Cohon, will share details about low-cost and no-cost practices and programs that will earn more of a reps' mind share so they will bring more orders.

Charles will then moderate a panel of reps and manufacturers who will answer questions about how they thrive in long-term, mutually profitable rep/manufacturer relationships. Panelists who will discuss best practices, successes and challenges include Jason Barton, Director of Business Development, DUKANE; Bill Eppich, Vice President, Weiss; Marty Grimes, President & Owner, Assembly Solutions, Inc.; Tony Marquette, President, Instrumentation Resources Inc; Glenn Nausley, President, Promess; David Scaggs, Director of Sales, Cincinnati Test Systems, and Kurt Sieber, President, EDGE Manufacturing Technologies.

"Being part of The ASSEMBLY Show educational program is an exciting first for the Manufacturers' Agents National Association. The ASSEMBLY Show is more than just the 'go-to' event for the assembly technology equipment and product industry; it's also a target-rich environment for manufacturers seeking reps and reps seeking manufacturers. And this year MANA will be on-site to help make that kind of matchmaking flourish at The ASSEMBLY Show," said MANA's CEO, Charles Cohon.

The expansive trade show floor will feature Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors ASG, KINEXON, and Rexroth, a Bosch Company; Bronze Sponsors Cardinal Kinetic, Schmidt Technology and Telsonic Ultrasonics; and Education Sponsors Epson Robots, Daifuku, a Jervis B. Webb Company, EWI, Dukane, Kistler, Mountz, Laco Technologies, Universal Robotics, Pico MES, and LightGuide. For information on exhibiting, visit www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/become-exhibitor.

Manufacturing executives and buyers can register now to see the newest equipment, technology, and solutions at The 10th Annual ASSEMBLY Show. The trade show and conference offers a dynamic educational program, vibrant exhibit hall featuring hundreds of new products and several exciting networking events to celebrate the events 10th anniversary. To register for the event and the MANA Workshop, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

