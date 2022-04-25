SurfCT Replaces Service Vehicles with Fleet of Tesla Electric Cars and SUVs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Paul Vigario, founder, and CEO of SurfCT, a design and technology integration and automation company for the dental and healthcare industries, is in the process of upgrading company vehicles from gas-powered to an all-electric fleet.

"We have turned a new chapter and the future is here," Vigario explains. "Our employees drive daily to see dentists and doctors in the healthcare space. We perform on site IT service, technology installation and support visits, and recognize the opportunity and our responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint. That's why SurfCT will never purchase a gas-powered service vehicle again."

The first two Tesla electric service vehicles are currently in operation. SurfCT plans to replace the entire fleet of service vehicles by 2024. Vigario, an award-winning innovator in the dental IT and healthcare space since 2003, created SurfCT to help dentists, cosmetic surgeons, ophthalmologists, and more, transform the patient experience by seamlessly integrating design and brand with technology and automation.

Vigario continues, "Green technology has eclipsed traditional gas-powered vehicle solutions in performance, style, and environmental impact. While we appreciate the opportunity and value that gas-powered powered vehicles provide, now is the time to think and act strategically. After careful evaluation of ways we can increase our own efficiencies, we know transitioning our service vehicle fleet will serve clients in the most efficient way, and help protect our planet."

Removing inefficiencies is a hallmark of SurfCT's belief that everything is connected. Vigario clarifies, "Modern dental and healthcare facilities can also reduce their carbon footprint in unique ways. For example, 3D printing allows doctors to avoid driving back and forth from a lab, which reduces fuel emission. As a result, patients are served same day, which further reduces fuel emissions. At SurfCT, the lights in our offices are 85% more efficient. These adjustments deliver a better outcome for the doctor, the patient, the business, and environment."

Vigario sees a bright future for dental and healthcare doctors leading the way in carbon footprint reduction. "Anything is possible, and we are at an exciting time in history where your dream as a doctor and business owner is more probable for success than ever before. We are proud to lead the way at SurfCT by ensuring our own company is doing its part to reduce its impact on the environment."

You can find Paul Vigario on Instagram here and make sure to follow this link to learn more about SurfCT .

Discover SurfCT on Instagram here .

About SurfCT

SurfCT is a full range healthcare-focused IT company that connects your vision, design, technology, and treatment philosophies to elevate your brand and life.

SurfCT.com specializes in network integration and digital workflow of dental and medical offices at the highest level. The company, which has several offices throughout the US, provides unbiased IT consulting to thousands of dental and medical offices across the globe and works with its partners to provide seamless integration of systems designed around their individual goals and vision. SurfCT.com is at the forefront of dental and medical technology and understands the fully connected version of what healthcare offices in the future and present should look like. They are experts in system design, practice automation, 3D printing, digital workflow, imaging, cloud technology, software, ergonomics, integration, system process, front office systems, clinical treatment systems, mobile connectivity, hardware, and offer ongoing world-class technical support. They have been featured in Forbes, Yahoo, and been recognized by Top Professional and Top Doctors as the leading provider of healthcare IT services and IT systems. To learn more, visit SurfCT.com or on Instagram @SurfCTcom .

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: SurfCT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698625/SurfCT-Replaces-Service-Vehicles-with-Fleet-of-Tesla-Electric-Cars-and-SUVs