BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Progress on Lithium Mine Ownership Transfer

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) the purchaser of 100% interest in the Midnight Owl Mine is delighted to announce positive progress on the ownership transfer. The process to officially transfer 100% interest in the Midnight Owl Mine from Red Beryl Mining Company, Inc. to Brightrock Gold Corp. is nearing completion. This involves two notarized deeds, one for the Yavapai County, Arizona recorder and one for the Bureau of Land Management. We expect processing and full completion of this transfer within 2 weeks. Way ahead of our original 90 day timeline disclosed on the March 1st press release. This is great news as we can be boots on the ground even sooner than anticipated.

Verification of this ownership transfer can be located & tracked via: https://mlrs.blm.gov/s/blm-case/a02t00000059oYQAAY/c4304485

Case Action Number: CA-105803051

Reference to 3/1/2022 press release :

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/news/Brightrock-Gold-Corp-Announces-Acquisition-Agreement-with-Red-Beryl-Mining-Company-Inc?id=345920

Contact:

BrightRock Gold Corporation

www.brightrockgold.com

Phone 866-600-5444

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

