LA-based Production Company 37 Laines Announces New Division, Zcash Media: Aims to Clear the Clutter on Crypto Education

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 37 Laines production and film house today announced the company's expansion with a newly formed division, Zcash Media. Zcash Media will serve as a multi-platform hub providing free access to cutting edge and easily digestible educational content about Zcash, an open-source, decentralized cryptocurrency that offers one thing that, surprisingly, most cryptocurrencies do not - user privacy. The announcement was made official with the global premiere of the short documentary video Future Money: What is Zcash?, released on the recently launched Zcash Media YouTube and Odysee Channels. This initial video serves to provide insight into how crypto and its related technologies will change the future of money and introduce Zcash to the wider public.