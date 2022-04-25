Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.04.2022
JeffBet Sportsbook & Casino Launches in Key Markets

LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online sportsbook and casino, JeffBet.com has officially launched, with licences from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), on the Progress Play platform.

JeffBet Logo

Offering customers a wide range of sports betting verticals and key products such as InPlay betting, plus a diverse casino boutique that includes all of the latest slots, progressive jackpots and live dealer games in addition to scratchcards and table games from some of the leading software providers in the industry.

Also, JeffBet boasts a comprehensive choice of payment methods for customers, including Visa, MasterCard and Maestro plus payment gateways such as PayPal, Neteller and Skrill, Paysafecard, PayviaPhone, BitcoinZondaPay and many more.

New customers can benefit from a range of differing welcome packages across both sports and casino as well as being able to enjoy promotions on a regular basis.

Upon launch, a spokesperson revealed: "We are delighted to see the site go live after so much hard work and we really believe that there is a gap in the market to challenge the big brands and turn this into a show of force."

He continued: "With many sportsbooks and casinos getting acquired in recent years, there are only a couple of big, standalone brands left in the UK market and this is where we feel that we can make a push and offer our target customers value and quality above anything else."

Contact JeffBet.com
https://www.jeffbet.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803746/JeffBet_Logo.jpg

