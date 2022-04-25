Zion Market Research: At 7.4% Global CAGR of Security and Surveillance Radar Market Size Worth $12,783.66 Million by 2028: ZMR

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global security and surveillance radar market was worth around USD 8,329.70 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 12,783.66 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.4 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the security and surveillance radar market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the security and surveillance radar market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Security and Surveillance Radar Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Security and Surveillance Radar Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.4% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Security and Surveillance Radar Market was valued approximately USD 8,329.70 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 12,783.66 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. North America will be the most lucrative market in the global landscape.

will be the most lucrative market in the global landscape. Increasing investments from the government and advancing technology are other factors that drive the security and surveillance radar market potential in the United States .

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Security And Surveillance Radar Market By Application Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028."

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: Overview

Security and surveillance radars are of paramount importance in the modern world as without security or surveillance the world would be prone to risks from fringe elements looking to mooch off the vulnerabilities. Increasing modernization in defense and security is expected to majorly influence security and surveillance radar market growth over the forecast period.

The rising need for defense advancements across the world has increased the demand for multiple systems and subsequently driven the security and surveillance radar market growth as well. Rapid advancements in these systems will also prove to be a major beneficial factor for the security and surveillance radar market through 2028.

However, regulatory compliance and lack of standardization of these systems will prove to be a major restraint for the security and surveillance radar market potential in the long run for sales of security and surveillance radar across multiple nations.

Industry Dynamics:

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: Growth Dynamics

Rapid Technological advancements in surveillance systems

The use of autonomous drones and multiple advanced warfare systems has propelled the security and surveillance radar market growth. Multiple nations are focusing on border surveillance and patrol in order to avoid infringement on borders and keep track of illegal activities that are prevalent on borders such as illegal immigrants, and drug and human trafficking which are major issues prevalent in the modern economy.

Multiple countries are setting up advanced security and surveillance radar systems to bolster their border security and investments in border protection facilities will also further fuel security and surveillance radar market potential over the forecast period. Security and surveillance radar companies are focusing on investing and developing specific solutions that will be catering to the special requirements of multiple nations across the world to boost security and surveillance radar market growth.

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: Restraints

Regulatory challenges for Different Countries

Governments across the world have stringent regulatory norms that defense companies need to comply with and build products and systems according to those norms. Improper compliance with these norms could lead to negative implications on the security and surveillance radar market growth as the governments would not allow the deployment of such incompetent systems.

Non-compliance with these norms could also have severe implications such as reverse engineering by terrorists that could put border security at risk and lead to detrimental effects on the overall security of the nation.

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: Segmentation

The global Security and Surveillance Radar market is segregated based on Application, Frequency Band, Component, Dimension, Platform, Range, Type, Waveform, and region.

By frequency band, the Security and Surveillance Radar market is segmented into HF/ VHF/UHF-bands, L-bands, S-bands, C-bands, X-bands, Ku-bands, Ka-bands, and Multi-band. The Ku band segment is anticipated to have a bright outlook and expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Its wide beam coverage property is propelling its adoption.

Recent Developments

In November 2019 - Leonardo a leading name in the defense industry announced that it had received an order for the provision of RAT 31DL air defense radar systems for the Royal Thai Air Force.

List of Key Players of Security and Surveillance Radar Market:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Hensoldt ( Germany )

) Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

) Leonardo S.p.A ( Italy )

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 8,329.70 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 12,783.66 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.4% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy).

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region will also see a substantial increase in demand for security and surveillance radar and this will be driven by rising internal conflicts among nations like India, China, and Pakistan over border infringements.

The market for Security and Surveillance Radar in North America will be the most lucrative market in the global landscape. High technological proliferation and increasing investments in the defense sector are expected to be prominent factors influencing the security and surveillance radar market growth through 2028. The presence of key security and surveillance radar companies will also positively impact the security and surveillance radar market growth in this region. The most prominent country in this region will be the United States and will see high demand for security and surveillance radar systems in order to deal with drug trafficking that's a major issue in its neighboring country of Mexico. Increasing investments from the government and advancing technology are other factors that drive the security and surveillance radar market potential in the United States.

Global Security and Surveillance Radar Market is segmented as follows:

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Commercial

Airspace Monitoring & Surveillance

Airport Perimeter Security

Critical Infrastructures

Others

National Security

Border Surveillance

Search & Rescue

ISR

Defense & Space

Perimeter Security

Isr & Battlefield Surveillance

Military Space Assets & Hostile Satellites

Air Defense

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Frequency Band Outlook (2022-2028)

HF/ VHF/UHF-bands

L-bands

S-bands

C-bands

X-bands

Ku-bands

Ka-bands

Multi-band

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)

Antennas

Parabolic Reflector Antennas

Slotted Waveguide Antennas

Planar Phased Array Antennas

Active Scanned Array Antennas

Passive Scanned Array Antennas

Transmitters

Microwave Tube-Based Transmitters

Solid-State Electronics

Receivers

Analog Receivers

Digital Receivers

Power Amplifiers

Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTA)

Solid-State Power Amplifiers

Gallium Arsenide (GAAS)

Gallium Nitride (GAN)

Duplexers

Branch Type Duplexers

Balanced Type Duplexers

Circulator Duplexers

Digital Signal Processor

Stabilization System

Circulator Duplexers

Control Panels

Graphic Panels

Displays

Others

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Waveform Outlook (2022-2028)

Frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW)

Doppler

Conventional Doppler Radar

Pulse-Doppler Radar

Ultrawide-band impulse

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Dimension Outlook (2022-2028)

2D

3D

4D

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Battlefield Surveillance Radars

Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars

Ground-based Space Surveillance Radars

Coastal Surveillance Radars

Airport Surveillance Radars

Air to Ground Surveillance Radars

Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars

Air-to-Air Surveillance Radars

Shipborne Air Surveillance Radars

Space-Based Synthetic Aperture Radars

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Platform Outlook (2022-2028)

Land

Fixed Installation

Portable

Naval

Ships

Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Submarines

Airborne

Combact Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Aerostats/Balloons

Space

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Range Outlook (2022-2028)

Short-Range surveillance radars

Medium-Range surveillance radars

Long-Range surveillance radars

Very Short Range

Very Long Range

Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Security and Surveillance Radar Market:

