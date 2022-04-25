Zion Market Research: At 7.4% Global CAGR of Security and Surveillance Radar Market Size Worth $12,783.66 Million by 2028: ZMR

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global security and surveillance radar market was worth around USD 8,329.70 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 12,783.66 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.4 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the security and surveillance radar market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the security and surveillance radar market.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Security and Surveillance Radar Market Reports:
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Security and Surveillance Radar Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.4% (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Security and Surveillance Radar Market was valued approximately USD 8,329.70 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 12,783.66 Million by 2028.
- North America will be the most lucrative market in the global landscape.
- Increasing investments from the government and advancing technology are other factors that drive the security and surveillance radar market potential in the United States.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Security And Surveillance Radar Market By Application Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: Overview
Security and surveillance radars are of paramount importance in the modern world as without security or surveillance the world would be prone to risks from fringe elements looking to mooch off the vulnerabilities. Increasing modernization in defense and security is expected to majorly influence security and surveillance radar market growth over the forecast period.
The rising need for defense advancements across the world has increased the demand for multiple systems and subsequently driven the security and surveillance radar market growth as well. Rapid advancements in these systems will also prove to be a major beneficial factor for the security and surveillance radar market through 2028.
However, regulatory compliance and lack of standardization of these systems will prove to be a major restraint for the security and surveillance radar market potential in the long run for sales of security and surveillance radar across multiple nations.
Industry Dynamics:
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: Growth Dynamics
- Rapid Technological advancements in surveillance systems
The use of autonomous drones and multiple advanced warfare systems has propelled the security and surveillance radar market growth. Multiple nations are focusing on border surveillance and patrol in order to avoid infringement on borders and keep track of illegal activities that are prevalent on borders such as illegal immigrants, and drug and human trafficking which are major issues prevalent in the modern economy.
Multiple countries are setting up advanced security and surveillance radar systems to bolster their border security and investments in border protection facilities will also further fuel security and surveillance radar market potential over the forecast period. Security and surveillance radar companies are focusing on investing and developing specific solutions that will be catering to the special requirements of multiple nations across the world to boost security and surveillance radar market growth.
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: Restraints
- Regulatory challenges for Different Countries
Governments across the world have stringent regulatory norms that defense companies need to comply with and build products and systems according to those norms. Improper compliance with these norms could lead to negative implications on the security and surveillance radar market growth as the governments would not allow the deployment of such incompetent systems.
Non-compliance with these norms could also have severe implications such as reverse engineering by terrorists that could put border security at risk and lead to detrimental effects on the overall security of the nation.
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: Segmentation
- The global Security and Surveillance Radar market is segregated based on Application, Frequency Band, Component, Dimension, Platform, Range, Type, Waveform, and region.
By frequency band, the Security and Surveillance Radar market is segmented into HF/ VHF/UHF-bands, L-bands, S-bands, C-bands, X-bands, Ku-bands, Ka-bands, and Multi-band. The Ku band segment is anticipated to have a bright outlook and expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Its wide beam coverage property is propelling its adoption.
Recent Developments
- In November 2019 - Leonardo a leading name in the defense industry announced that it had received an order for the provision of RAT 31DL air defense radar systems for the Royal Thai Air Force.
List of Key Players of Security and Surveillance Radar Market:
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)
- Hensoldt (Germany)
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)
- Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Security and Surveillance Radar Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Security and Surveillance Radar Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Security and Surveillance Radar Market Industry?
- What segments does the Security and Surveillance Radar Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Security and Surveillance Radar Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
USD 8,329.70 Million
Revenue forecast in 2028
USD 12,783.66 Million
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 7.4% 2022-2028
Base Year
2020
Historic Years
2016 - 2021
Forecast Years
2022 - 2028
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy).
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
Regional Dominance:
Asia Pacific region will also see a substantial increase in demand for security and surveillance radar and this will be driven by rising internal conflicts among nations like India, China, and Pakistan over border infringements.
The market for Security and Surveillance Radar in North America will be the most lucrative market in the global landscape. High technological proliferation and increasing investments in the defense sector are expected to be prominent factors influencing the security and surveillance radar market growth through 2028. The presence of key security and surveillance radar companies will also positively impact the security and surveillance radar market growth in this region. The most prominent country in this region will be the United States and will see high demand for security and surveillance radar systems in order to deal with drug trafficking that's a major issue in its neighboring country of Mexico. Increasing investments from the government and advancing technology are other factors that drive the security and surveillance radar market potential in the United States.
Global Security and Surveillance Radar Market is segmented as follows:
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Commercial
- Airspace Monitoring & Surveillance
- Airport Perimeter Security
- Critical Infrastructures
- Others
- National Security
- Border Surveillance
- Search & Rescue
- ISR
- Defense & Space
- Perimeter Security
- Isr & Battlefield Surveillance
- Military Space Assets & Hostile Satellites
- Air Defense
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Frequency Band Outlook (2022-2028)
- HF/ VHF/UHF-bands
- L-bands
- S-bands
- C-bands
- X-bands
- Ku-bands
- Ka-bands
- Multi-band
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)
- Antennas
- Parabolic Reflector Antennas
- Slotted Waveguide Antennas
- Planar Phased Array Antennas
- Active Scanned Array Antennas
- Passive Scanned Array Antennas
- Transmitters
- Microwave Tube-Based Transmitters
- Solid-State Electronics
- Receivers
- Analog Receivers
- Digital Receivers
- Power Amplifiers
- Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTA)
- Solid-State Power Amplifiers
- Gallium Arsenide (GAAS)
- Gallium Nitride (GAN)
- Duplexers
- Branch Type Duplexers
- Balanced Type Duplexers
- Circulator Duplexers
- Digital Signal Processor
- Stabilization System
- Circulator Duplexers
- Control Panels
- Graphic Panels
- Displays
- Others
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Waveform Outlook (2022-2028)
- Frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW)
- Doppler
- Conventional Doppler Radar
- Pulse-Doppler Radar
- Ultrawide-band impulse
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Dimension Outlook (2022-2028)
- 2D
- 3D
- 4D
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Battlefield Surveillance Radars
- Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars
- Ground-based Space Surveillance Radars
- Coastal Surveillance Radars
- Airport Surveillance Radars
- Air to Ground Surveillance Radars
- Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars
- Air-to-Air Surveillance Radars
- Shipborne Air Surveillance Radars
- Space-Based Synthetic Aperture Radars
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Platform Outlook (2022-2028)
- Land
- Fixed Installation
- Portable
- Naval
- Ships
- Unmanned Surface Vehicles
- Submarines
- Airborne
- Combact Aircraft
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
- Aerostats/Balloons
- Space
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Range Outlook (2022-2028)
- Short-Range surveillance radars
- Medium-Range surveillance radars
- Long-Range surveillance radars
- Very Short Range
- Very Long Range
Security and Surveillance Radar Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release For Security and Surveillance Radar Market:
