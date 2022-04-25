Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company"), one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, today announced retail availability of CENTR, CENTR Sugar Free, and CENTR Instant has expanded to more than 3,400 retail locations across the U.S. as of the end of March 2022, an expansion of more than 350 new retail locations in the last month.

"We are incredibly excited about the growth CENTR continues to achieve across the U.S. as we expand our leadership position in the sparkling CBD beverage category", said CENTR CEO Joseph Meehan. "Not only is the Company expanding its overall retail footprint, but CENTR continues to increase the innovative brands being offered to consumers meeting the growing demand within this health and wellness consumer category."

"CENTR continues to distinguish itself from other leaders in the category as a supplier of innovative wellness options, with CENTR's CBD sparkling waters recognized as the number-one-selling CBD beverage in the U.S.," said CENTR CFO David Young. "As the Company continues to introduce new brands catering to the growing demand of this intentional and wellness-oriented consumer base, we expect to replicate its dominance and leadership with each new product rollout."

CENTR's product availability and growth across an increasing retail location count ensures the Company's family of products will continue to play a larger part of satisfying consumer appetite for health and wellness products, including the current CBD-infused beverages portfolio as well as future non-CBD beverages, adding value to our consumer community and creating long-term value for our shareholders.

Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR retailer can visit CENTR's online store to buy all our products, including the newly released CENTR Instant at: www.findyourcentr.com/shop.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go CBD powders. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

For further information, contact media@findyourcentr.com.

