DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Is Anticipated to Progress at a CAGR of 14.96% in the 7MM for the Study Period of 2019-32, Estimates DelveInsight

The current understanding of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria has greatly improved in recent decades, leading to rising awareness, improved management, better outcomes, as well as the launch of emerging Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria therapies is expected to drive Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market. The current market is dominated by therapies such as antihistamines and corticosteroids, this landscape is anticipated to disrupt post the launch of emerging therapies including monoclonal antibiotics.

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market size from 2019 to 2032 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the salient features from the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Report:

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market size in the 7MM is expected to reach around USD 7,664.5 million by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 14.96% for the study period (2019-2032).

by 2032 growing at a for the study period (2019-2032). Key pharmaceutical Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria companies such as Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, United BioPharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Allakos, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Celldex Therapeutics, GI Innovation, Celltrion, Stero Biotechs, Gilead Sciences, Eden Biologics, Regeneron, UCB Biopharma, Genentech, are reported to bring a significant shift in the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market

are reported to bring a significant shift in the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria emerging therapies that are expected to launch in the forecast period include Ligelizumab, Fenebrutinib, Dupilumab, Tezepelumab, CDX-0159, GI-301, and others.

and others. Delveinsight analyses that extensive research and development along with the expected product launch and approved emerging therapies will significantly impact the growth of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market during the forecast period.

Age plays an important role in the case of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria as it is observed to be more common in older adults. According to DelveInsight's analysis, CSU is more prominent in females than in comparison to males.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Overview

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) or Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (CIU) is defined as persistent symptoms of urticaria for 6 weeks or more. It is a distressing skin condition or an allergic reaction that causes red, swollen, itchy, and sometimes painful hives or "wheals" on the skin. It is associated with autoimmunity in almost half of the cases, but the remaining cases still remain "idiopathic," and all are considered spontaneous. Therefore, the term Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria has been employed to indicate chronic urticaria that is endogenous and is independent of any external physical stimulus, which is conceptually helpful and does not imply knowing or not knowing the cause. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria symptoms include pruritus, wheals, and angioedema.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria diagnosis is based on clinical history, physical examination, and the evaluation of some specific factors that aggravate CSU in a substantial subset of patients.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that in the 7MM most prevalent Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria cases were found to be in the United States whereas in Japan there were the least CSU prevalent cases. Also, the prevalence of the CSU is reportedly varied among the age groups.

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-32 in the 7MM segmented into

Total Prevalent cases of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Gender-Specific cases of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Age-Specific cases of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Total Diagnosed and Treatable Prevalent cases of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Outlook

Currently, the primary principle of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria treatment is to eliminate symptoms, including pruritus, wheals, and angioedema. The treatment plan for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria focuses on the treatment of the identifiable cause, avoidance of aggravating factors, and antihistamines trial. Topical lotions in the form of calamine lotion, menthol with aqueous cream, and crotamiton lotion are useful soothing agents in the treatment. There are also few FDA-approved therapies for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria treatment such as XOLAIR when H1 Antihistamines are not enough. The first-line management of acute or chronic urticaria is focused on the use of H1 antihistamines, leukotriene antagonists, and/or H2 receptor antagonists. Whereas, Xolair (omalizumab) is the first biologic medicine and first targeted therapy approved by the FDA for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria treatment.

Apart from these, there are several other therapeutic options available in the market which have not been included in the guideline which includes dapsone, anticoagulants, methotrexate, azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, Cyclosporine A, and biologics including intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIGs), rituximab, and adalimumab.

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market has a promising outlook with many emerging therapies in the pipeline such as Ligelizumab (QGE031) currently being investigated by Novartis, which is a new high-affinity humanized monoclonal anti-IgE antibody and aims to become first-choice biologic after antihistamine therapy. Ligelizumab is the first treatment to receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in patients with an inadequate response to H1-antihistamines. Remibrutinib (LOU064) is another emerging drug being studied by Novartis and is an inhibitor of the Burton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) protein. Currently, LOU064 is being tested in Phase II clinical studies for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, Asthma, and Sjorgen's Syndrome. Some other emerging therapies include Dupilumab (DUPIXENT) investigated by Sanofi/ Regeneron, UB-221 from United BioPharma, Tezepelumab from Amgen, CDX-0159 from Celldex Therapeutics, and many others.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Ligelizumab: Novartis

Remibrutinib (LOU064): Novartis

Tezepelumab: Amgen

CDX-0159: Celldex Therapeutics

GI-301: GI Innovation

Dupilumab (DUPIXENT): Sanofi/ Regeneron

UB-221: United BioPharma

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Dynamics

The Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market looks extremely promising with the success of novel therapies in the treatment landscape and it can significantly impact treatment algorithms in the future. Also, in the coming days, the competitive landscape for the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) market is set to change due to improvements in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, and incremental healthcare spending across the world. In addition to certain other factors such as the increase in research and development activities, major players are involved in developing therapies, anticipated increase in market size will significantly impact the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market in the coming years.

On the contrary aspects such as economic burden on patients, lack of understanding of disease pathology, approaching a patent cliff, and treatment side effects with currently available Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria treatment therapies may all serve as an obstruction for the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market opportunities.

Scope of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Report

Study Period: 2019-32

2019-32 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Companies: Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, United BioPharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Allakos, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Celldex Therapeutics, GI Innovation, Celltrion, Stero Biotechs, Gilead Sciences, Eden Biologics, Regeneron, UCB Biopharma, Genentech

Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, United BioPharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Allakos, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Celldex Therapeutics, GI Innovation, Celltrion, Stero Biotechs, Gilead Sciences, Eden Biologics, Regeneron, UCB Biopharma, Genentech Key Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Pipeline Therapies : Ligelizumab, Fenebrutinib, Dupilumab, Tezepelumab, CDX-0159, GI-301

: Ligelizumab, Fenebrutinib, Dupilumab, Tezepelumab, CDX-0159, GI-301 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutic Assessment : Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria current marketed and emerging therapies

: Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Dynamics: Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market drivers and barriers

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria 5 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria: Disease Background and Overview 7 Diagnosis of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria 8 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Treatment 9 Conclusion for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria 10 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Patient Journey 12 Key Endpoints in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Clinical Trials 13 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Marketed Therapies 14 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Emerging Therapies 15 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 17 KOL Views 18 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Drivers 19 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Barriers 20 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria SWOT Analysis 21 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Unmet Needs 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

