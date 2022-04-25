BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR Newswire
London, April 25
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 April 2022, has been set at 1.271037, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 6.105251 pence per share (USD dividend 7.76 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 16 May 2022 (to shareholders on the register on 19 April 2022).
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
25 April 2022
