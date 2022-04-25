Medacta Group SA
Product Launch
Medacta Announces First Lumbar Fusion Procedure with NextAR Spine Augmented Reality Surgical Application in US
"While utilizing the 3D Direct option, I was able to seamlessly register the NextAR Platform to my intraoperative 3D scan, accurately place the pedicle screws, and enjoy the ability to keep my eyes on my patient the entire time using the NextAR Smart Glasses. Implementing the NextAR Platform didn't compromise any of my current workflow and actually, worked better than I anticipated" says Kevin J. McGuire, M.D., M.S.
During the operation, NextAR empowers the surgeon's vision with unique real-time surgical guidance superimposed onto the operative field to enhance precision and enable data-driven decision-making. This enables personalized adjustments based on each patient's unique anatomy and biomechanics.
NextAR is Medacta's proprietary Augmented Reality Surgical Platform, which includes dedicated smart delivery tools:
- NextAR TS, Tracking System, a compact, integrated single-use solution, delivered terminally sterile.
- NextAR Smart Glasses, surgical guidance on the surgeon's line-of-sight.
NextAR is the first platform to offer personalized augmented reality solutions for both joint replacement and spine procedures. In line with Medacta's philosophy of healthcare sustainability, the NextAR platform is offered as a hardware system with limited capital investment and single-use instrumentation at a low cost per-case and offers the ability to host software for multiple applications. The platform represents an optimal solution worldwide and particularly for U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).
The NextAR surgical platform is part of Medacta's MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, an advanced network of digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency. MySolutions embodies Medacta's holistic approach to personalized medicine, aiming to bring value to every step of the patient journey from preoperative through postoperative care.
With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone while discovering new technologies. These latest advancements are supported by personalized high-level educational pathways designed by the M.O.R.E. Institute, which can rely on the collaboration of an international network of expert surgeons.
For more information about the NextAR Platform, please visit nextar.medacta.com.
About Medacta
