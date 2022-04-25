Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood to Present at Franchise Times Dealmakers Event

Boxwood Managing Partner Will Participate in Panel Discussion

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Boxwood Partners Managing Partner J. Patrick Galleher will be a featured speaker at the Franchise Times Dealmakers Week conference on April 26th.

Boxwood Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL. The firm has acted as an exclusive advisor on 15 franchisor transactions over the past 36 months. Galleher will represent Boxwood Partners at the Franchise Times event, as part of their weeklong conference discussing franchising M&A, financing, valuation and much more.

Galleher will take part in a panel discussion entitled "M&A, Valuations and Deal Flow in Non-Restaurant Industries". It will be moderated by Laura Michaels, Editor In Chief of Franchise Times and will include Galleher, Hagan Kappler, CEO at Threshold Brands, Jamie Weeks, CEO at Honors Holdings, and Andrew Kaminsky, EVP of The Franchise Groups.

Link to Franchise Times Dealmakers Week: https://www.franchisetimes.com/franchise_mergers_and_acquisitions/dealmakers_week/

The panel will discuss how multi-concept platform companies and private equity firms are leading a flurry of M&A activity across the home services and wellness/lifestyle spaces. Members of the panel will discuss how they evaluate brands in high-growth categories, where they see and find opportunities, and much more.

The Franchise Times event provides attendees with insights into some of the year's biggest deals with the leaders that made them happen. Those attending will receive valuable, actionable advice from experienced leaders in the franchising M&A space and will be able to network with others in the franchising community.

"The Franchise Times event is an exciting conference bringing together thought leaders from the franchising M&A space from across the country," said Galleher. "I am looking forward to leaning on my experience and sharing my thoughts about M&A opportunities in franchising."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698673/Boxwood-to-Present-at-Franchise-Times-Dealmakers-Event