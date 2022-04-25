Changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board

Regulatory News:

The General Meeting of Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] will be held in person on May 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Cinéma Publicis.

It is the return to "normal" after the constraints imposed by the pandemic.

As is customary, the shareholders will be asked to vote on the various resolutions regarding the Group's business and financial results. On this occasion, changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board will also be put to a vote by the shareholders.

As the mandates of Mrs. Élisabeth Badinter and Mrs. Cherie Nursalim will expire at the end of the 2022 General Meeting, based on the recommendation of the Nominating Committee and the decision of the Supervisory Board, the shareholders' vote is requested

on the renewal of the term of office of Mrs. Elisabeth Badinter for a duration of four years, on the one hand,

and on the appointment of Mr. Tidjane Thiam as a new member of the Supervisory Board, for a four-year term of office, on the other hand,

The Supervisory Board recommends the reappointment of Mrs. Élisabeth Badinter who, throughout her terms of office, has provided unfailing support for the development and consolidation of the Group's activities.

The Supervisory Board wanted to express its warm thanks and appreciation to Mrs. Cherie Nursalim for her valuable contribution to the work of the Board and the Committees in which she participated throughout her term of office.

The Supervisory Board wishes to further strengthen the international dimension and the diversity of experiences and skills in its composition. It therefore unanimously decided, on the recommendation of the Nominating Committee, to submit to the vote of the Shareholders' Meeting the appointment of Mr. Tidjane Thiam, whose skills and previous experience as the head of major financial groups such as Prudential or Crédit Suisse and initiator of major projects, particularly in China and Africa, will be a valuable contribution to the Group.

Born in 1962, Mr. Tidjane Thiam of French and Ivorian nationality. He is a graduate of the École polytechnique and the École Nationale Supérieure des Mines of Paris, and holds a MBA from INSEAD. Mr. Tidjane Thiam worked for ten years with the strategy consulting firm McKinsey, where he was a Partner. Between 1994 and 1999, Mr. Tidjane Thiam joined Côte d'Ivoire as Director General of the BNETD (Bureau national d'études techniques et de développement) and as the country's representative to the IMF and the World Bank. He led some of the largest privatisation and infrastructure projects in emerging countries.

He then held various management positions at Aviva in London from 2002 to 2007, including Managing Director Europe. He was also CEO of Prudential from 2009 to 2015 after having been its CFO from 2007 to 2009. From 2012 to 2014, he was Chairman of the Board of the Association of British Insurers. Then, Mr. Tidjane Thiam served as CEO of Credit Suisse from 2015 to 2020 where he implemented a three-year restructuring programme, recognised by Euromoney which named Mr. Tidjane Thiam "Banker of the Year" in 2019.

Mr. Tidjane Thiam is a member of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism and of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Since June 2020, he is a director of Kering, where he chairs the Audit Committee. And since November 2020, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rwanda Finance, in charge of promoting Rwanda as an international financial centre.

The Supervisory Board has also decided, on the proposal of the Management Board, to submit to the vote of its shareholders a dividend of 2.40 euros per share (corresponding to a payout ratio of 47,8%) for fiscal year 2021, to be paid in full in cash. The ex-dividend date will be July 4, 2022 and the dividend will be paid on July 6, 2022.

The Universal Registration Document of Publicis Groupe S.A. for 2021 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on April 25, 2022. It is available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted and downloaded from the Company's website www.publicisgroupe.com, and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org).

This Universal Registration Document includes the 2021 annual financial report, the Management Board's report, the corporate governance report and the statutory auditors' reports.

