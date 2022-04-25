Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 9, 2022, after the market closes. Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Monday, May 9, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

Conference Call Number: 1-888-506-0062

International Call Number: +1-973-528-0011

Passcode: 688930

Webcast and Slides: Click Here

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, an archived webcast can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor page at www.perasoinc.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through May 16, 2022, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010, and using passcode 45327. International callers should dial 1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Any supporting materials referenced during the live broadcast will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Shelton Group

Brett Perry

214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

