First Quarter 2022 Highlights (all historical comparisons year-over-year; results exclude discontinued operations)

Net sales of $97.0 million increased $11.8 million or 13.8%, driven by SCI acquisition and inflation

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.28 decreased $0.03

Adjusted EPS of $0.33 decreased $0.06, as supply constraints negatively impacted volumes and costs

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million decreased $1.6 million or 9.0%

Improving 2022 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range to $1.35 to $1.50, compared to previous guidance of $1.30 to $1.50

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022, ended March 27, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results

Net sales of $97.0 million increased $11.8 million or 13.8% from $85.2 million in the prior year period, including a $9.4 million or 11.0% benefit from cost pass through to cover rising material inflation and a $7.1 million or 8.3% benefit from the SCI acquisition, partially offset by a volume decline of $3.5 million or 4.1% driven by supply chain constraints and a foreign exchange impact of $1.2 million or 1.4%.

GAAP net income from continuing operations decreased to $7.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income decreased to $9.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $10.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million decreased by $1.6 million or 9.0% from $17.7 million in the prior year period. Supply chain constraints adversely impacted volumes and operating costs.

"Our continued focus on assuring product availability for our customers amid ongoing supply chain disruptions enabled us to deliver a solid start to the year," said Alok Maskara, Chief Executive Officer. "Robust demand and solid execution led to outperformance in the Elektron Segment. Gas Cylinder Segment results were, as expected, constrained by material shortages and cost inflation as we continued to build recovery momentum."

Maskara continued, "It has been a pleasure to be part of Luxfer's high-performing team for the last five years. I congratulate Andy Butcher on taking the leadership reins with the Company in the final stages of the Transformation Plan and as it accelerates its growth journey."

First Quarter 2022 Segment Results (all historical comparisons year-over-year; results exclude discontinued operations)

Elektron Segment

Net sales of $54.6 million increased $5.6 million or 11.4% from $49.0 million, driven by favorable price impact to address rising material inflation

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 million increased $1.7 million or 14.5% from $11.7 million

Gas Cylinders Segment

Net sales of $42.4 million increased $6.2 million or 17.1% from $36.2 million, driven by the SCI acquisition, which increased sales by $7.1 million or 19.6%

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million decreased $3.3 million or 55.0% from $6.0 million

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Free cash flow was a $10.3 million outflow in the first quarter of 2022, compared to an inflow of $13.8 million in the prior year period. During the quarter, the Company made $6.6 million in cash restructuring payments primarily related to the 2019 closure of a French manufacturing site, paid $3.4 million in dividends, or $0.125 per ordinary share, and spent $1.5 million on share repurchases.

On March 27, 2022, net debt totaled $68.7 million, resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.1x, a slight sequential increase and consistent with historical cash flow seasonality.

Dividend

As previously announced on March 10, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per ordinary share, a 4% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per ordinary share.

Updated 2022 Guidance

"Given our sustained robust order flows and our confidence in increasing demand fulfilment and revenue, we are improving our 2022 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $1.35 to $1.50, compared to our prior range of $1.30 to $1.50. We remain committed to our long-term goal of $2.00 or more in adjusted diluted EPS in 2025," said Andy Butcher, CEO Designate. "I am excited to serve as the next CEO at such a promising time in the Company's history, and I look forward to delivering on our strategic initiatives to further unlock Luxfer's growth potential."

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares are traded under the symbol LXFR.

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) First Quarter In millions, except share and per-share data 2022 2021 Net sales 97.0 85.2 Cost of goods sold (72.8 (60.0 Gross profit 24.2 25.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses (10.7 (10.6 Research and development (1.3 (0.8 Restructuring charges (1.4 (1.4 Acquisition-related costs (0.2 (0.2 Other charges (1.1 Operating income 10.6 11.1 Interest expense (0.8 (0.8 Defined benefit pension credit 0.4 0.6 Income before income taxes 10.2 10.9 Provision for income taxes (2.5 (2.3 Net income from continuing operations 7.7 8.6 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.1 (1.6 Gain on disposition of discontinued operations, net of tax 7.5 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.1 5.9 Net income 7.6 14.5 Earnings (loss) per share Basic from continuing operations 0.28 0.31 Basic from discontinued operations 0.21 Basic 0.28 0.52 Diluted from continuing operations 0.28 0.31 Diluted from discontinued operations 0.21 Diluted 0.28 0.52 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 27,490,741 27,658,871 Diluted 27,696,118 28,057,323

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) March 27, December 31, In millions, except share and per-share data 2022 2021 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 17.2 6.2 Restricted cash 0.1 0.2 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowances of $0.8 and $0.8, respectively 69.6 57.8 Inventories 105.9 90.5 Assets held-for-sale 12.6 8.5 Total current assets 205.4 163.2 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 83.0 87.5 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 21.5 12.6 Goodwill 68.9 69.7 Intangibles, net 13.4 13.7 Deferred tax assets 7.9 8.0 Pensions and other retirement benefits 14.0 13.7 Investments and loans to joint ventures and other affiliates 0.4 0.4 Total assets 414.5 368.8 Current liabilities Accounts payable 37.8 31.7 Accrued liabilities 31.3 28.2 Taxes on income 5.5 3.0 Liabilities held-for-sale 4.5 1.4 Other current liabilities 19.5 19.6 Total current liabilities 98.6 83.9 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 85.9 59.6 Pensions and other retirement benefits 1.9 1.9 Deferred tax liabilities 2.7 2.7 Other non-current liabilities 18.8 11.6 Total liabilities 207.9 159.7 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares of £0.50 par value; authorized 40,000,000 shares for 2022 and 2021; issued and outstanding 28,944,000 shares for 2022 and 2021 26.5 26.5 Deferred shares of £0.0001 par value; authorized, issued and outstanding 761,835,318,444 shares for 2022 and 2021 149.9 149.9 Additional paid-in capital 70.7 70.9 Treasury shares (11.1 (9.6 Own shares held by ESOP (1.1 (1.1 Retained earnings 108.1 107.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (136.4 (135.0 Total shareholders' equity 206.6 209.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 414.5 368.8

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) First Quarter In millions 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income 7.6 14.5 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations 0.1 (5.9 Net income from continuing operations 7.7 8.6 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities Depreciation 3.5 3.2 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.2 0.2 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.2 0.1 Share-based compensation charges 0.2 0.5 Deferred income taxes 0.1 0.3 Defined benefit pension credit (0.4 (0.6 Defined benefit pension contributions (1.4 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts and other receivables (12.2 (7.4 Inventories (16.2 (0.1 Other current assets (3.0 (1.7 Accounts payable 6.8 6.7 Accrued liabilities 3.4 2.5 Other current liabilities 2.0 2.0 Other non-current assets and liabilities (1.6 2.3 Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities continuing (9.3 15.2 Net cash provided by operating activities discontinued Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities (9.3 15.2 Investing activities Capital expenditures (1.0 (1.4 Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations 21.0 Business acquisition (19.3 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities continuing (1.0 0.3 Net cash used for investing activities discontinued Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (1.0 0.3 Financing activities Net drawdown of long-term borrowings 26.7 19.5 Share-based compensation cash paid (0.4 (1.3 Dividends paid (3.4 (3.4 Repurchases of ordinary shares (1.5 Net cash from financing activities 21.4 14.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.2 Net increase 10.9 30.3 Cash and cash equivalents; beginning of year 6.4 1.5 Cash and cash equivalents; end of the First Quarter 17.3 31.8 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest payments 0.8 0.9 Net income tax receipts (0.1

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Net sales Adjusted EBITDA First Quarter First Quarter In millions 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gas Cylinders segment 42.4 36.2 2.7 6.0 Elektron segment 54.6 49.0 13.4 11.7 Consolidated 97.0 85.2 16.1 17.7 Depreciation and

amortization Restructuring charges First Quarter First Quarter In millions 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gas Cylinders segment 1.4 0.9 1.4 0.5 Elektron segment 2.3 2.5 0.9 Consolidated 3.7 3.4 1.4 1.4

First Quarter In millions 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA 16.1 17.7 Other share-based compensation charges (0.2 (0.5 Depreciation and amortization (3.7 (3.4 Restructuring charges (1.4 (1.4 Acquisition costs (0.2 (0.2 Other charges (1.1 Defined benefits pension credit 0.4 0.6 Interest expense, net (0.8 (0.8 Provision for income taxes (2.5 (2.3 Net income from continuing operations 7.7 8.6

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) First Quarter In millions except per share data 2022 2021 Net income $ 7.7 8.6 Accounting charges relating to acquisitions and disposals of businesses: Amortization on acquired intangibles 0.2 0.2 Acquisition costs 0.2 0.2 Defined benefit pension credit (0.4) (0.6) Restructuring charges 1.4 1.4 Other charges 1.1 Share-based compensation charges 0.2 0.5 Income tax on adjusted items (0.1) (0.5) Adjusted net income $ 9.2 10.9 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share Diluted earnings per ordinary share $ 0.28 0.31 Impact of adjusted items 0.05 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share(1) $ 0.33 0.39

(1) For the purpose of calculating diluted earnings per share, the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year has been adjusted for the dilutive effects of all potential ordinary shares and share options granted to employees, except where there is a loss in the period, then no adjustment is made.

ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) First Quarter In millions 2022 2021 Adjusted net income 9.2 10.9 Add back: Income tax on adjusted items 0.1 0.5 Provision for income taxes 2.5 2.3 Net finance costs 0.8 0.8 Adjusted EBITA 12.6 14.5 Depreciation 3.5 3.2 Adjusted EBITDA 16.1 17.7

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (UNAUDITED) First Quarter In millions 2022 2021 Adjusted net income 9.2 10.9 Add back: Income tax on adjusted items 0.1 0.5 Provision for income taxes 2.5 2.3 Adjusted income before income taxes 11.8 13.7 Adjusted provision for income taxes 2.6 2.8 Adjusted effective tax rate 22.0 20.4

