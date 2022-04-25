DGAP-News: Volatus Aerospace Corp.

Volatus Aerospace Signs Global Marketing and Distribution Contract for UAVTEK Drone Technologies



Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:VOL) (OTCQB:VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a global marketing and distribution agreement with UAVTEK. UAVTEK is a respected UAV designer and manufacturer who supplies defence and public safety with innovative drone solutions. This week, the UAVTEK Ares and Bug will be presented at Booth 1307 at the AUVSI Xponential in Orlando. "UAVTEK has delivered remarkable UAV technologies to defence over the last few years, with hundreds deployed in the field. These technologies provide us with an opportunity to fulfill the demand for drone technologies designed and manufactured in NATO countries. The information captured by these drones is 100% protected - no data is recorded in the drone and because it uses military-grade radio it is less susceptible to electronic warfare," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus. "We are thrilled to partner with the team at UAVTEK, and Steve Emerson, Volatus VP for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, will take the lead on expanding the products' footprint globally." Howard Humphries, CEO and Founder of UAVTEK, stated, "The strategic partnership with Volatus will allow us to focus on designing and building new technologies, and customizing solutions for new use cases. We have only scratched the surface of what is possible for drones working in the air, on land, and at sea. Volatus has the global marketing capabilities we need to increase our footprint globally. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and optimizing our efforts." The drones produced by UAVTEK are highly modular with many payloads available. All technologies share the same controller and the same battery type. The platforms are highly innovative and the drones have been field-tested in Lapland in -40C. Today they are deployed in both the Arctic and Africa. There is a full range of drones available from fixed-wing to nano. If you are attending AVUSI in Orlando, please visit Booth 1307 to learn more. About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout Canada, the United States, and Latin America. Operating a vast pilot network, Volatus serves commercial and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, and design, manufacturing, and R&D. Through its subsidiary Volatus Aviation, Volatus carries on the business of aircraft management, charter sales, and cargo services using piloted, remotely piloted, and autonomous aircraft. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 