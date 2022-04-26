Installation of HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, iLane and UV-C kits throughout domestic checkpoints Terminal 1 run by Japan Airlines

Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security inspection technologies, today announces that it has supplied Tokyo International Airport with 12 sets of HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX carry-on baggage screening systems, iLane smart automatic tray return systems, and UV-C tray disinfection systems.

Smiths Detection's products will support the "JAL SMART SECURITY" addressed by Japan Airlines at Tokyo International Airport Domestic Terminal security checkpoints and utilize cutting-edge technology to realize more advanced security inspections. It will be introduced from April 2022 and is scheduled to be completed in August 2022.

Smiths Detection's HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is a computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanner producing high-resolution volumetric 3D images for quicker baggage assessment and low false-alarm rates. It allows electronics and liquids to remain in bags, speeding up passenger screening and reducing touchpoints. The next generation fully automated tray return system, the iLane, delivers high throughput and efficiency, streamlining the screening process and eliminating passenger bottlenecks. The UV-C, an ultraviolet light tray disinfection kit, which is seamlessly integrated into the iLane tray return system, eliminates up to 99.9% of microorganisms, including coronaviruses, helping to protect passengers and staff from tactile transmission of contagious diseases.

MAEDA Atsushi, Airport Division Executive Officer Japan Airlines Co.,Ltd. said: "At Tokyo International Airport, we have redesigned the system from check-in to the boarding gate, and have strengthened human services, embracing the digitalization of our system. As part of this initiative, by introducing Smiths Detection's security inspection system "JAL SMART SECURITY", it enables security checkpoint technology to further strengthen security inspections and shorten the inspection time, realizing safer, more secure and stress-free airport services."

In November 2021, Smiths Detection's HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX was certified by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) under the Accessible Property Screening System (APSS) program to detection standard 6.2, Level 1, permitting the scanner to operate at an enhanced level with lower false alarm rates.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, a division of Smiths Group, is a global leader in inspection and detection technologies for the air transport, ports and borders, armed forces and urban security markets. With more than 40 years of experience in the field, we offer the necessary solutions to protect society from the threats posed by explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemical agents and narcotics.

Our mission is simple: to ensure the security, peace of mind and freedom of movement on which the world depends.

Please visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/ for further information.

