- (PLX AI) - Kuehne+Nagel Q1 EBIT CHF 1,120 million vs. estimate CHF 991 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA CHF 1,306 million vs. estimate CHF 1,160 million
- • Q1 revenue CHF 10,158 million vs. estimate CHF 8,420 million
- • Unabated demand for high-quality transport services in Sea and Air Logistics
- • High capacity utilization in Road Logistics networks and in Contract Logistics
- • The ongoing congestion at many international seaports continued to characterise the first quarter of 2022. The tense market environment once again led to an exceptionally high operational workload in Sea Logistics
- • The sudden closure of Russian airspace led to multiple changes in airfreight routes between Asia and Europe. Together with the overall limited capacities, this led to a significantly higher operational workload in the first quarter of 2022
