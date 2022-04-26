Localz Appoint ex-Verizon Connect MP as its New Sales Director

LONDON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Localz , leading experts in last mile customer engagement, location and messaging technology, has today announced the appointment of Dean Mahoney as Sales Director. Localz has tripled its growth in the past year and is now further growing its sales team to aid its aggressive expansion plans across EMEA in 2022.

Former Managing Partner UK & Ireland at Verizon Connect, Dean Mahoney has spent the last decade driving sales and supporting business growth for various companies across the telematics and technology sectors. Dean will be leading the sales team with Gary Rosier-Taylor and will be tasked with rapidly growing Localz across the EMEA market.

"Having spent the last decade working within the technology and telematics industry I have seen first hand how a lot of platforms are heavily focused on the business and tend to neglect the customer interface which is crucial to their engagement. I am excited to come on board and work with an organisation that flips this on its head with a solution that prioritises customer engagement as well creating a platform interface that is easy to use by the business. This is the key reason for moving across to Localz, the ability to positively impact both business and customer simultaneously is an exciting prospect and a product I can get behind," said Dean Mahoney, Sales Director at Localz.

"We have spent the past two years investing in our platform, making updates and adding additional service functionalities that our customers and the industries we serve demand. This has led us to triple our growth in the past year and we are excited to continue to grow our own talent and expand our customer base into the EMEA market. Dean brings with him over a decade of experience working with a variety of well-known technology and telematics companies and we are excited to have him join our sales team," said Tim Andrew, CEO and Co-Founder at Localz.

About Localz

Localz are experts at digital customer engagement, combining real-time location tracking and multi-party customer communications. Localz takes the last mile complexity out of the day of service, offering businesses configurable solutions to make the day of service awesome.

The Localz platform enables real-time service tracking, accurate ETAs, two-way communication, and dynamic feedback. Localz increases customer satisfaction and first-time access rates, saving operational costs along the way.

Localz is used by RAC, HSS Hire, OVO Energy, Autoglass, Rentokil, and Woolworths.