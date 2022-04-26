The conditions for a transformation of the energy industry could not be better. With the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the declared sanctions, the switch from fossil fuels such as oil and gas to renewable energies is to be accelerated significantly once again in order to reduce dependence on Russia. Green hydrogen is seen as the key to achieving climate targets and is becoming increasingly competitive due to the sharp rise in gasoline prices. In the long term, market leader Plug Power should benefit from its green hydrogen ecosystem. Despite this, the chart is severely battered and a major correction is imminent.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...