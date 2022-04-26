Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.04.2022 | 07:33
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Standardization Committee of the State Administration for Market Regulation: The First International COVID-19 Testing Standard Released

BEIJING, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the State Administration for Market Regulation, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) released the first international standard specifically for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

On April 19, ISO issued "ISO/TS 5798:2022 In vitro diagnostic test systems -- Requirements and recommendations for detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) by nucleic acid amplification methods". The standard was proposed by the Standardization Committee of the State Administration for Market Regulation that organized BGI, China National Institute of Standardization and other organizations and was jointly developed with global experts. It is the first international standard issued by ISO specifically for the detection of SARS-CoV-2.

The standard combines the characteristics and detection requirements of SARS-CoV-2, and puts forward technical requirements of the design, development, verification, confirmation and implementation of virus detection methods by nucleic acid amplification methods. The standard stipulates the whole process of the virus detection analysis experiment, and defines the comprehensive evaluation indicators of virus detection including accuracy, detection limit, inclusiveness, and specificity, and comprehensively builds a quality system for virus detection, which provides the quality control of virus detection with standards.

The standard provides an important technical reference for global medical laboratories, vitro diagnostic developers and manufacturers and research institutions, sharing the technological achievements and successful experience of nucleic acid testing with the world.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.