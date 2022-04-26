- (PLX AI) - Thule Q1 sales SEK 3,034 million vs. estimate SEK 3,000 million.
- • Q1 net income SEK 527 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS SEK 5.04
|Thule Group Q1 EBIT SEK 692 Million vs. Estimate SEK 670 Million
|(PLX AI) - Thule Q1 sales SEK 3,034 million vs. estimate SEK 3,000 million.• Q1 net income SEK 527 million• Q1 adjusted EPS SEK 5.04
|09.03.
|Thule Group Jumps 5% as Danske Says Buy After Big Drop
|(PLX AI) - Thule shares rose 5% after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying a 38% drop year-to-date is too much for a quality name.• Price target SEK 435• Thule has only 1%...
|09.02.
|Thule Group Q4 EBIT SEK 190 Million vs. Estimate SEK 225 Million
|(PLX AI) - Thule Q4 sales SEK 1,846 million vs. estimate SEK 1,816 million.• Q4 net income SEK 154 million• Q4 adjusted EPS SEK 1.47
|20.01.
|Thule Group Rises as SEB Says Buy on Organic Growth, Margin Expansion
|(PLX AI) - Thule shares rose 2.2% after SEB analysts upgrade the stock to buy from hold.• Price target raised to SEK 550 from SEK 520• Thule is poised for 10% organic growth this year and is likely...
|22.10.21
|Thule Group Won't Fully Compensate for Higher Input Costs Until 2022, CEO Says
|(PLX AI) - Thule CEO says the company won't fully compensate for higher input costs until the planned price increases in 2022 are implemented.• Says during the third quarter we raised prices, as previously...
