Das Instrument P0F SE0003815604 EGETIS THERAPEUTICS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2022The instrument P0F SE0003815604 EGETIS THERAPEUTICS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2022Das Instrument T5O DE000A0KFRJ1 CYTOTOOLS O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2022The instrument T5O DE000A0KFRJ1 CYTOTOOLS O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2022Das Instrument TCJ BE0974338700 TITAN CEMENT INTL. S.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2022The instrument TCJ BE0974338700 TITAN CEMENT INTL. S.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2022Das Instrument 53Y GB00BFWYSS80 BONHILL GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2022The instrument 53Y GB00BFWYSS80 BONHILL GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2022Das Instrument VOM US9287031077 VOLT INFO. SCIE. DL-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2022The instrument VOM US9287031077 VOLT INFO. SCIE. DL-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2022Das Instrument TBX DE000A0LA304 TICK TRADING SOFTW.INH.ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2022The instrument TBX DE000A0LA304 TICK TRADING SOFTW.INH.ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2022Das Instrument 04IC US46186M5067 INVIVO THERAPEU.DL-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2022The instrument 04IC US46186M5067 INVIVO THERAPEU.DL-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2022Das Instrument 9CM CA2176212009 COPPERBANK RES. CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2022The instrument 9CM CA2176212009 COPPERBANK RES. CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2022Das Instrument 0NT SE0015346812 EKOBOT AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2022The instrument 0NT SE0015346812 EKOBOT AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2022Das Instrument HBU US4484511047 HUTTIG BUILDING DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2022The instrument HBU US4484511047 HUTTIG BUILDING DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2022