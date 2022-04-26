Company to create a tech ecosystem by hiring 500 local engineers over the next three years

Kaseya, a premier provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today they are expanding their European presence with the launch of an office in Kraków, Poland. The new location, opened earlier this year, will operate as a key research and development (R&D) Center of Excellence designed to attract top tech talent and generate a workforce pipeline in the community.

The space which includes over 21,000-sq-ft under contract and another 20,000-sq-ft planned by the end of this year is strategically situated in the heart of the city. Kaseya is on track to hire 150+ new employees by the end of 2022 with the goal of 500 by 2025. The Center of Excellence is focused on building a high-growth engineering team for R&D and cybersecurity roles.

"As a university city, we saw tremendous potential in Kraków in regard to talent pool," said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. "We look forward to fostering the next generation of engineering professionals while helping the city solidify its spot as a global tech hub."

To establish its presence in the region, Kaseya will be creating an apprenticeship program and pursue partnerships with local universities and other community organizations to train and develop personnel. Many of the engineers hired will be for junior positions, and then through the company's Grow Your Own program, which supports employees on their professional journey with Kaseya, they will have access to career training and mentorship opportunities to work their way up within the organization.

"We've had a great experience working with vendors in Poland, and believe we are strongly aligned with their emerging tech culture and anticipate being successful there," added Voccola.

The decision to open an office in Poland is part of Kaseya's larger strategy to expand in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The company currently has locations in Dublin, Ireland; Bangalore, India; and Sydney, Australia.

Local universities or organizations who wish to learn more about partnering with Kaseya in its Grow Your Own program, should email pr@kaseya.com with the subject line, Poland GYO.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is a premier provider of unified IT management and security software. for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBS). Through its customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions, including well-known names: Kaseya, IT Glue, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, ID Agent, Graphus, RocketCyber, TruMethods and Unitrends. These solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.kaseya.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005005/en/

Contacts:

KYLIE BANKS

Kaseya

813-841-6054

kylie.banks@kaseya.com

VICTORIA JOHNSON

Walker Sands

312-267-0066

victoria.johnson@walkersands.com