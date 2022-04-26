New portfolio of continuous glucose monitoring systems includes Dexcom ONE, Dexcom G6 and the upcoming Dexcom G7, which recently received CE Mark and is currently under FDA review 1

The expanded range of products offers the most innovative, connected and accessible CGM options available for people living with diabetes around the world

Access to the cost-effective Dexcom ONE system continues to expand with the CGM now available in Spain and launching in the United Kingdom this May

ATTD conference programming and presentations continue to affirm the use of Dexcom CGM is central to optimal diabetes management

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, will showcase for the first time its new global portfolio of real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems at the 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) held April 27-30, 2022 in Barcelona. The expanded portfolio includes Dexcom ONE, Dexcom G6 and the upcoming Dexcom G7, a range of exceptionally accurate, real-time CGM systems designed to empower more people living with diabetes than ever before.

"For two decades, Dexcom has tirelessly innovated to provide the most accurate, connected and accessible CGM technology to people with diabetes around the globe," said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. "Diabetes is not a one-size-fits-all condition-people deserve choice in how they manage their disease. We are excited to be able to provide three gold standard CGM systems that meet the differing needs of people with diabetes."

Each system in the portfolio offers a different set of features and functionality for various needs across diabetes management; however, all three Dexcom systems eliminate burdensome scanning and painful fingerpricks for calibration and diabetes treatment decisions.

The Dexcom Real-Time CGM Portfolio

System Dexcom G71

Powerfully simple Dexcom G6

Industry-leading connectivity Dexcom ONE

rtCGM made more accessible Sensor Smallest sensor size

All-in-one sensor and transmitter

30 min warm up

12-hour grace period

10-day wear Small sensor size

2-hour warm up

10-day wear Small sensor size

2-hour warm up

10-day wear Alerts Highly customizable alerts

Silent mode

Urgent low soon alert Customizable alerts

Urgent low soon alert Customizable alerts Connectivity Smartphone and smartwatch compatible

Optional receiver

Up to 10 remote followers

Clarity available in app

Future insulin pump integration Smartphone and smartwatch compatible

Optional receiver

Up to 10 remote followers

Seamless insulin pump integration Smartphone and smartwatch compatible

"Innovation, accuracy and reliability have always been at the core of our work to provide the diabetes community with the best technology possible," said Chad Patterson, executive vice president of global marketing and product management at Dexcom. "It's our priority to offer as many people access to the highest standard of care and this portfolio of real-time CGM systems delivers on that commitment."

In addition to the introduction of Dexcom's expanded product portfolio, key posters and research presented at ATTD continue to affirm the use of Dexcom CGM is central to optimal diabetes management. Some of these educational presentations may make claims exceeding those cleared by FDA for the labeling of these devices.

Dexcom CGM Accuracy, Performance and Feature Engagement:

Presentation: "Elevating the standard of care in continuous glucose monitoring with Dexcom CGM." Moderated by Partha Kar on Thursday, April 28, 2022, 15:00 16:30 CET in Hall 116. Speakers include: Žydrune Visockiene, MD, PhD; Nicholas Argento, MD, FACE; Lori Laffel, MD, MPH; Hood Thabit, MB, BCh, MRCP, MD, PhD; and Lalantha Leelarathna, MBBS, MRCP, MSc, PhD.

"Elevating the standard of care in continuous glucose monitoring with Dexcom CGM." Moderated by Partha Kar on Thursday, April 28, 2022, 15:00 16:30 CET in Hall 116. Speakers include: Žydrune Visockiene, MD, PhD; Nicholas Argento, MD, FACE; Lori Laffel, MD, MPH; Hood Thabit, MB, BCh, MRCP, MD, PhD; and Lalantha Leelarathna, MBBS, MRCP, MSc, PhD. Presentation: "Dexcom G6 real-time CGM use across the globe: Feature engagement and correlational outcomes." Moderated by Keri Leone, MS, RD, CDCES on Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:00 10:00 CET in Hall 112. Speakers include: Giada Acciaroli, PhD; Robert Dowd, data scientist; Joost van der Linden, PhD; and Anand Iyer, PhD, MBA.

Dexcom Connectivity and Closed Loop Systems:

Abstract: "Perioperative closed-loop insulin delivery versus standard insulin therapy: A randomised controlled parallel clinical trial in adults with Type 2 diabetes" (David Herzig).

Abstract: "Hybrid closed-loop glucose control compared with sensor augmented pump therapy in older adults with Type 1 diabetes: a multicentre, multinational, randomised, crossover study" (Charlotte Boughton).

Abstract: "Performance of Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System at specific glucose targets from 110-150mg/dL over three months in very young children with Type 1 diabetes" (Sarah MacLeish).

5 Automated Insulin Delivery System at specific glucose targets from 110-150mg/dL over three months in very young children with Type 1 diabetes" (Sarah MacLeish). Abstract: "Improvement in HbA1C after 8 weeks of Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System use in adults with Type 2 diabetes: From injections to hybrid closed-loop therapy" (Anne Peters).

Automated Insulin Delivery System use in adults with Type 2 diabetes: From injections to hybrid closed-loop therapy" (Anne Peters). Abstract: "A comparison of two hybrid closed-loop systems in Italian children and adults with Type 1 diabetes" (Marina Francesca).

Abstract: "Glycemic outcomes by age and previous insulin delivery method in Control-IQ technology users: 9 months of CLIO study data" (Jordan Pinsker).

Health Outcomes, Economic Outcomes and Market Access:

Presentation: "Dexcom G6 real-time CGM use in non-traditional clinical arenas: Hospital and pregnancy." Moderated by Daniel Chernavvsky, MD on Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:00 08:50 CET in Hall 112. Speakers include: Eileen Faulds, PhD, MS, RN, FNP-BC, CDCES and Anku Mehta, MD.

"Dexcom G6 real-time CGM use in non-traditional clinical arenas: Hospital and pregnancy." Moderated by Daniel Chernavvsky, MD on Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:00 08:50 CET in Hall 112. Speakers include: Eileen Faulds, PhD, MS, RN, FNP-BC, CDCES and Anku Mehta, MD. Abstract: "The impact of real-time continuous glucose monitoring on treatment satisfaction in adults with Type 2 diabetes: Further findings from the MOBILE randomized clinical trial." (David Price)

Abstract: "Association between change in HbA1c and professional CGM use in adults with Type 2 diabetes on non-insulin therapies a real-world evidence study" (Poorva Nemlekar).

Abstract: "Reduction in diabetes-related hospitalization rates after real-time continuous glucose monitor (rtCGM) initiation" (Katia Hannah).

Abstract: "Analysis of alert frequency and glycemic outcomes associated with expanding the default G6 high/low alert range" (Sarah Pickus).

Abstract: "Cost-effectiveness of a real-time continuous glucose monitoring system versus self-monitoring of blood glucose in Type 2 diabetes patients on insulin in the United Kingdom" (Stephane Roze).

For more information about the 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes and to register to virtually attend the conference, visit https://attd.kenes.com/registration/.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

*Dexcom G6, Dexcom G7, and Dexcom ONE User Guides. To obtain the Instructions for use for these products, click here. Note that labeling may differ in different countries. If your glucose alerts and readings from Dexcom ONE, Dexcom G6 or Dexcom G7 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions. To view a list of compatible smart devices, visit dexcom.com/compatibility Separate Follow App required. Dexcom is working closely with its insulin pump partners to integrate Dexcom G7 into current and future automated insulin delivery systems as quickly as possible 1 510(k) pending. Not available for sale in the United States. © 2022 Dexcom, Inc. Dexcom, Dexcom ONE, Dexcom G6, Dexcom G7 and Dexcom Clarity are registered trademarks of DexCom, Inc. in the U.S., and may be registered in other countries. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425006053/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

James McIntosh

619-884-2118

james.mcintosh@dexcom.com

Investor Contact

Sean Christensen

858-203-6657

sean.christensen@dexcom.com