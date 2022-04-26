Anzeige
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Acquisition - Motorpoint showroom in Stockton-on-Tees

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Acquisition - Motorpoint showroom in Stockton-on-Tees

PR Newswire

London, April 25

To: Company Announcements
Date: 26 April 2022
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Acquisition - Motorpoint showroom in Stockton-on-Tees

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust ("SLIPIT") has completed the purchase of a Motorpoint car showroom in Stockton-on-Tees for £5m, reflecting a net initial yield of 6.5%.

The acquisition will be funded out of existing cash reserves and was a sale and leaseback, with Motorpoint entering into a new 25 year lease (with tenant option to end the lease after 15 and 20 years). The c46,500 sq.ft. showroom sits on a prominent 5.2 acre site, and has recently undergone a comprehensive refurbishment prior to Motorpoint taking occupation.

Mark Blyth, Deputy Fund Manager of SLIPIT commented: "We are pleased to have secured this acquisition, which provides SLIPIT a robust income stream with in-built rental growth. In addition, the recent refurbishment has improved the property from an ESG perspective and we look forward to working with the tenant to explore opportunities to improve this further."

All enquiries to:

Jason Baggaley - Fund ManagerTel: 0131 245 2833
E-mail: jason.baggaley@aberdeenstandard.com

Mark Blyth - Deputy Fund Manager
Tel: 07703 695 490
E-mail: mark.blyth@aberdeenstandard.com

