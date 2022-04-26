PV ICE uses the latest data from the solar industry to model the flow of PV materials over the next several decades, helping to predict the effects of different market trends, technological developments, and government policies.From pv magazine USA Exponential growth of PV installations continues in the US and so will the growth in PV panel waste streams. According to the Solar Futures Study conducted by the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL), solar could account for as much as 40% of the nation's electricity supply by 2035 and 45% by 2050. To reach these levels, solar deployment will need ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...