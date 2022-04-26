As reported by pv magazine, BDO was not permitted access to the paperwork on 11 solar project companies sold by Shunfeng International in 2020 and, therefore, could not offer an opinion on the financial prospects of the business based on last year's performance either, given the lack of comparative numbers.The auditor of Chinese solar developer Shunfeng International has issued a disclaimer on the financial results it has signed off for last year. BDO Limited audited the 2021 numbers published by the developer on Thursday but repeated a cautionary note related to the sale of 11 solar project ...

