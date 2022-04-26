- (PLX AI) - Cloetta Q1 sales SEK 1,540 million vs. estimate SEK 1,524 million.
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 154 million
- • Q1 net income SEK 131 million
|08:09
|Cloetta Q1 Adjusted EBIT SEK 158 Million vs. Estimate SEK 144 Million
|13.04.
|Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB's interim report Q1 2022
|07.04.
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (07.04.2022)
|06.04.
|Annual General Meeting of Cloetta AB (publ) on 6 April 2022
|28.03.
|Cloetta Rises 5.4% as Nordea Upgrades on Valuation, Sales Recovery
|(PLX AI) - Cloetta shares jumped 5.4% after Nordea analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold. • Price target SEK 29 implies 19% upside from Friday's close• Cloetta shares have been weak, trading...
