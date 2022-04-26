Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.04.2022
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 
Xetra
26.04.22
10:01 Uhr
261,35 Euro
+4,20
+1,63 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
262,50262,8010:21
PR Newswire
26.04.2022 | 08:21
253 Leser
Codestone Group: Leading SAP & Microsoft Partner, Codestone Appoints Industry Veteran Michelle Htun-Kay as Group Marketing Director

POOLE, England, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codestone Group, one of the top SAP and Microsoft cloud technology consulting firms, today announced the appointment of Michelle Htun-Kay to the company's first Group Marketing Director (GMD). This is part of Codestone Board appointments of Non-Exec Chairman Don Grantham and CFO Sam Bursey, following private equity-backing from FPE Capital. Michelle will be responsible for fuelling the company's marketing of its full portfolio of SAP ERP and Microsoft solutions combined with the company's best-in-class consulting and managed services, to further position Codestone as the leading one-stop-shop for cloud transformation services for SMEs and mid-market businesses.

Michelle Htun-Kay, who brings to the Codestone Group international marketing and leadership experience encompassing National Australia Bank, ABN Amro, Petroleum Development Oman and deep SAP partnership experience, will play an integral role in driving the company's accelerated growth. Photograph: Lenka Jones

She has 25 years of international marketing and communications experience across industries, most recently as the Global Director of Marketing AKT Solutions (Israel/UK), where she led the company's marketing and communication strategies supporting its rapid expansion across Europe and SAP products.

Previously, she was Director of Marketing and Communications at Beakerhead, Canada's largest S.T.E.A.M. organisation, engaging 115,000+ visitors to 50+ events annually. She held senior roles at National Australia Bank (UK) as Head of Marketing Europe and at ABN Amro (UK/Romania) as Head of Communications, Global Traded Markets. She also launched In-Country Value, a national business development and employment program in the Sultanate of Oman, for Petroleum Development Oman, a Shell Group joint-venture.

Jeremy Bucknell, Codestone CEO said, "Michelle has had such an exciting and diverse international career covering every aspect of marketing strategy and communications. Her global work experience and managing truly unique projects will be invaluable to Codestone to help us achieve our company objectives."

"It's an honour to become the Group Marketing Director of such an innovative and fast-growing company at such an exciting time," said Michelle. "I am fortunate to be working with a dynamic team that loves scaling opportunities and tackling challenges as much as I do. I resonate with Codestone's ethos of putting the customer at the centre of everything we do, and I look forward to what the future holds for the company."

About Codestone
For over 25 years, Codestone pioneered modern enterprise resource planning and today is the leading SAP Business ByDesign and Business One Gold Partner in the UK. Codestone offers end-to-end transformation ERP software and Microsoft Modern Workplace design and implementations, and 24/7/365 managed support services. https://www.codestone.net/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803980/Codestone_Group.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
