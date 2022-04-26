Active Biotech strengthens the patent protection for laquinimod in eye disorders

Lund, April 26, 2022, Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a decision to grant Active Biotech's patent related to use of laquinimod as treatment of eye diseases associated with excessive vascularization. The patent will be granted on May 11, 2022, under patent number EP 3886858, and provides protection and market exclusivity of laquinimod in this field of use until 2040. A similar application is pending in the US Patent Office.

The patent covers the medical use of laquinimod for treatment of sight-threatening eye disorders such as age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), corneal neovascularization, choroidal neovascularization, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, retinopathy of prematurity and ischemic retinopathy.

"We work continuously and diligently with our patent portfolios aiming at creating comprehensive patent protection around our development programs and especially optimize the protection in disease areas that we are targeting with our projects. The now granted European patent of laquinimod further strengthens the protection of laquinimod in devastating eye disorders with high medical need", said Helen Tuvesson, CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 am CET on April 26, 2022.

About laquinimod

Laquinimod is a first-in-class immunomodulator that induces immune tolerance and reduces the pro-inflammatory and angiogenic response by targeting of the myeloid cell compartment. Laquinimod is developed as a new treatment for inflammatory eye disorders in the first step non-infectious uveitis. Laquinimod was previously studied in patients with neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases, including a phase III randomized study program in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. The clinical safety and tolerability of laquinimod is well known and preclinical data in disease models support the use of laquinimod for treatment of severe eye disorder including uveitis and eye disorders with abnormal vascularization.

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: The wholly owned small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is in a clinical phase I study with a topical ophthalmic formulation, to be followed by phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.



Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00





Attachment