Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3MQBT ISIN: DE000A3MQBT1 Ticker-Symbol: ADVV 
Xetra
26.04.22
09:59 Uhr
13,000 Euro
-0,300
-2,26 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Z.VERK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Z.VERK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,00013,20010:32
13,00013,20009:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Z.VERK
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Z.VERK Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Z.VERK13,000-2,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.