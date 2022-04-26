New meeting solution combines high-quality conference microphones and smart meeting technology to turn every meeting into an instant transcript

Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional speech-to-text solutions sold under the Philips brand, has teamed up with an exciting American start-up named Sembly AI. Together they'll unite to provide high-quality microphones and smart meeting technology. Sembly goes beyond simple speech recognition and offers users instant searchable meeting transcripts, highlights key discussion moments, and creates summaries.

Every meeting, perfectly captured

The new SmartMeeting Conference devices come with high-quality microphones that offer 360° recording, whilst capturing each speaker in the room and guarantees crisp, clear audio. USB and Bluetooth connectivity options ensure flexibility and allow for a wide-range of use-cases; whether in the office, or on the go. One product even features an intelligent camera, which can be configured to automatically recognize which participant is speaking and focus on them.

"We are pleased to say, that the cooperation with Sembly AI gives us new market opportunities by offering best of both worlds. We provide best-in-class conference microphones and pair them up with a smart meeting assistant solution, which creates an automatic transcript, summary, and an action list of every meeting. Our unique solutions help busy professionals save time and conduct meetings more efficiently than ever before" explains Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions.

"We are especially excited about the complementary nature and synergy between our two teams which is expected to boost both of our companies top and bottom lines. The Philips products seamlessly integrate with the included Sembly SaaS to provide more value to our end customers" continues Gil Makleff, CEO and Co-founder of Sembly AI.

A cross platform breakthrough

"No matter if you are working with Zoom, gMeet, Teams or Webex, our smart meeting assistant joins your meetings as an attendant and does the note-taking for you" adds Artem Koren, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Sembly AI. Users can easily forward the meeting summaries, for example to colleagues who happened to have missed the meeting.

The new products will be available the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand from June 1st 2022.

For more information and where to buy, please visit:www.philips.dictation.com/smartmeeting

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is an international technology company and a global leader in dictation solutions. More than four million users worldwide work with speech-to-text solutions developed by SPS and sold under the Philips brand. These solutions include web-based and desktop workflow software as well as dictation devices. These smart solutions save users' time and allow them to focus on their core tasks, making their business more efficient, customer-centric, and profitable.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, and Austria, as well as a network of more than 1000 distribution and implementation partners worldwide.

About Sembly AI

Sembly AI is a voice and conversation analytics technology company, focused on bringing the power of natural language processing to professional meeting environments. Sembly's products can simplify the work life of distributed teams while providing powerful analytics to help teams attend less while getting more done. Sembly AI was founded by CEO Gil Makleff and CPO Artem Koren in 2019. Gil Makleff was CEO of UMT Consulting Group which was acquired by Ernst Young. Artem Koren was a Senior Manager at Ernst Young and CTO at Visual Trading Systems.

