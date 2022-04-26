Runecast Solutions Ltd. is pleased to announce that its patented enterprise solution, Runecast (formerly Runecast Analyzer), ranks as a 'High Performer' in the Spring 2022 G2 Grid Reports for the categories Security Risk Analysis, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), Vulnerability Scanner, Cloud Compliance and Cloud Security

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, USA, G2 is a tech marketplace "where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential." G2's About page states that it began in 2012, when its five founders asked themselves the question "Why is it easier to get unbiased information about a $100 hotel room than a $100,000 piece of software?" The result is G2's democratization of data, crowdsourcing customer feedback to generate relevant rankings for prospective software buyers.

Runecast product reviews on G2 led to inclusion in 9 total G2 Spring 2022 Reports: G2 Grid Reports for Cloud Security, Security Risk Analysis, Vulnerability Scanner, Cloud Compliance, and Cloud Workload Protection Platforms, as well as G2 Relationship Index Reports for Cloud Security, Security Risk Analysis, Vulnerability Scanner, and Cloud Compliance.

Runecast is an enterprise platform which brings a proactive approach to various areas of hybrid and multi cloud management and protection. Runecast provides automated best practices, actionable insights and proactive monitoring for VMware, AWS, Azure and Kubernetes, as well as OS-level support for Windows and Linux.

"We are happy to see via these G2 reports that our vision is validated by reviews from our customers who directly benefit from Runecast's proactive capabilities," said Runecast CEO and Co-Founder Stan Markov. "It's also great to know that, indirectly, countless other millions of people around the world experience stabler, more secure services from companies that use Runecast."

G2 determines leaders based on customer feedback in select areas associated with various technology solution categories. Runecast ranked well above average for Ease of Use, Quality of Support and Ease of Setup.

From an idea of several IBM virtualization veterans in 2014, Runecast has evolved to be the go-to solution for forward-thinking companies such as Avast, DocuSign, MERCK, the NHS, Notino, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and many others. Runecast is used for stabilizing and securing mission-critical IT operations ranging from online shopping and banking to emergency call services and air-traffic control.

"As Runecast offers a unique solution set, we are particularly successful in highly regulated industries such as financial and banking, government, defense, public, healthcare, and insurance," said Mr. Markov. "The key benefit to CISOs, CIOs, and their teams is having single-platform visibility of complex IT environments to ensure their operational stability and security compliance."

Companies using Runecast benefit from automatic audits and reporting for vendor best practices and security compliance benchmarks from BSI IT-Grundschutz, CIS, Cyber Essentials, DISA-STIG, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST, PCI DSS and others. It covers an enormous range of KB articles from VMware and a best practice database from AWS, Azure and Kubernetes, as well as audits for SAP HANA and Pure Storage on VMware and vSphere on Nutanix. Complex cloud environments can be scanned at the click of a mouse, with a report of critical issues to remediate within minutes.

To see what customers are saying about Runecast, visit the Runecast reviews page on G2.

CISOs, CIOs, Security and Operations teams can contact Runecast for a complimentary vulnerability assessment.

About Runecast

Runecast Solutions Ltd. is a leading global provider of a patented solution for IT Security and Operations teams. Forward-focused enterprises like Avast, DocuSign, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) rely on Runecast for proactive risk mitigation, security compliance, operational efficiency and mission-critical stability. Headquartered in London, U.K., Runecast is a Gartner Cool Vendor and has won Computing awards for Cloud Security Product of the Year and Best Place to Work in Digital. To add proactive to your IT strategy, visit www.runecast.com.

