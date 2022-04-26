Organizations running Microsoft Dynamics 365 Financial Supply Chain Management can now leverage insightsoftware's market-leading financial and business reporting solution

insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced the integration of its market-leading financial and business reporting solution, Jet Reports, with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Financial Supply Chain Management (F&SCM). Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM is a cloud-based ERP system built for larger enterprise organizations that helps drive efficiency and performance. The expansion into the F&SCM market completes Jet Reports and Jet Analytics integration with all Microsoft Dynamics ERP systems, including 365 Business Central, GP, NAV, and AX.

Jet Reports is a flexible financial and business reporting solution that runs as an Excel plug-in and on the web. It provides enterprise organizations with near real-time, on-demand access to operational and financial data in their Dynamics ERP. From advanced business reports to sophisticated financial statements, users can quickly and easily generate reports in their desired format. For customers who want to use Microsoft's latest Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) export feature, Jet Reports provides critical integration tools to support connectivity with out-of-the box data models and reporting.

As organizations face increasing employee attrition and the need to drive more efficiencies across departments, using a financial reporting tool like Jet Reports also simplifies the financial and business reporting process without a heavy reliance on IT. Jet Reports provides self-service reporting and pre-built templates that allow finance and non-finance users to create custom reports in minutes. No hard-coding or programming skills are required ultimately, saving organizations time and money, lowering implementation risks, and eliminating the need for technical experts.

"There's more demand than ever for business and financial reporting solutions that drive efficiency, effectiveness, and collaboration across departments," said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer, insightsoftware. "Building on our partnership with Microsoft, Jet Reports integration with D365 F&SCM greatly enhances the capabilities of the ERP system and provides strong insight into an organization's finances and operations. More enterprise organizations can now benefit from the market-leading technology of Jet Reports to gain a deeper understanding and analysis, and to accelerate time-critical processes. Teams can leverage Excel, a tool they know and love, in a way that works best for them to quickly analyze data and improve overall business performance."

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 30,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

