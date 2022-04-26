Indian group Borosil Renewables is acquiring Europe's largest solar glass manufacturer. With major sites in Germany and Liechtenstein, Borosil plans to increase manufacturing capacity to 2,600 tonnes per day, making it possible to supply solar glass for more than 15 GW of PV modules from 2025.From pv magazine India India's Borosil Renewables has announced the signing of a binding offer for 100% equity in Interfloat Group, Europe's largest solar glass manufacturer. With this acquisition, Borosil's solar glass output will grow 66% to 750 tonnes per day (TPD). The Indian manufacturer currently ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...