- (PLX AI) - Tryg shares fell 2.8% in morning trading after the company's first-quarter profit was negatively affected by poor investment results.
- • Tryg Q1 pretax profit DKK 204 million vs. estimate DKK 634 million
- • Q1 technical result DKK 754 million vs. estimate DKK 720 million
- • The miss was mainly due to the weak investment result, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • Kepler reiterated a hold rating with price target DKK 160 on Tryg
