Moody's today launched Moody's ESG360, an easy-to-use platform that provides portfolio managers with ESG analyst-verified scores and modelled ESG and climate intelligence on private and public companies to bring clarity and confidence to investment decisions on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

"To understand the short- and long-term impact of ESG and climate exposures, market participants need a holistic and reliable view of risks and opportunities," said Andrea Blackman, Managing Director Global Head of Moody's ESG Solutions. "The launch of Moody's ESG360 demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive coverage to help portfolio managers make sustainable decisions with confidence. Coverage is much more than just a number; it's a commitment to providing granular and clearly defined data, scores, and assessments all delivered through platforms that meet customer needs."

Moody's ESG360 allows portfolio managers to identify ESG leaders and laggards across themes, sectors, and regions, monitor and report on portfolio level performance across a broad range of research lines, and analyze key risk metrics at both the portfolio and entity level. All data points will be clearly labeled with their relevance to industry standards and traceable to their source.

At launch, Moody's ESG360 provides access to Moody's physical and transition climate risk data sets across a recently expanded universe of 10,000 companies globally. In the coming months, the platform will be further enhanced with Moody's ESG insights, including coverage of 300 million public and private companies through a combination of modelled and ESG analyst-verified scores.

Driven by a double materiality approach that accounts for both financial and stakeholder impacts, Moody's ESG data, scores, and assessments provide a comprehensive view of the ESG performance of companies including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This enables a unique assessment of how companies can create sustainable value for the environment, society, and stakeholders, as well as how companies are positioned to manage their exposure and response to ESG risks and opportunities.

Alongside Moody's ESG360, Moody's recently launched a corporate engagement platform, Moody's ESG360 Connect, which enables corporates to easily connect with Moody's regarding their sustainability disclosures and ensure accurate representation of their ESG data, ultimately expanding the data coverage that feeds into Moody's ESG solutions.

To learn more about Moody's ESG360 or get a demo, visit: http://www.moodys.com/moodys-esg360.

Sustainability is at the core of Moody's business, building better business, better lives and better solutions to create long-term value for society, the environment and the economy. For more information on Moody's sustainability commitments, visit: https://about.moodys.io/sustainability

ABOUT MOODY'S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody's ESG Solutions is a business unit of Moody's Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

For more information visit, Moody's ESG hub at www.moodys.com/esg.

