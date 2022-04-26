Drumz Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

26 April 2022

DRUMZ PLC

("Drumz" or the "Group")

Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

Drumz plc (AIM: DRUM), the investing company focused on building value in technology, is pleased to announce that the following documents are now available on the Group's website, www.drumzplc.com:

The Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 .

The Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which will be held at 11.00am on 19 May 2022. COVID 19 - Whilst there are currently no restrictions on social contact or meeting, the Board believes it is important that the welfare of shareholders and employees is protected and to minimise public health risks. Shareholders are encouraged to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a Form of Proxy in advance of the meeting, appointing the Chairman of Annual General Meeting as proxy rather than a named person. Shareholders are asked not to attend the AGM if they are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or have had recent contact with anyone who has tested positive.

If there are changes to the UK Government guidelines or regulations which limit gatherings and meetings, new arrangements will be notified to shareholders through the Company's website www.drumzplc.com and as appropriate through an announcement by the Company on the Regulatory Information Service.

Further details are included in the Notice of AGM.

Printed copies of both documents have been posted to those shareholders who have opted out of receiving electronic communications from the Group.

For further information:

Drumz plc + 44 (0) 20 3582 0566 Angus Forrest, Chief Executive Officer

About Drumz:

Drumz plc (AIM): DRUM) is an investing company focused on investing in and acquiring established software businesses that own good technology, have quality customers and which could better exploit their assets and accelerate their growth with the injection of experienced management and new funds.

Drumz will, where necessary, make available some of its experienced management team and provide finance to facilitate the necessary changes, so that the value of the businesses in which Drumz invests will be transformed over a two to four year period. In due course, the Directors expect to dispose of such businesses, in whole or in part, in order to realise value for Drumz and its shareholders.