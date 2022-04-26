- (PLX AI) - Studsvik Q1 sales SEK 187.8 million vs. estimate SEK 192 million.
- • Q1 profit after tax SEK 200 thousand
|Studsvik Q1 Operating Profit SEK 7 Million vs. Estimate SEK 7 Million
