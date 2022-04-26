Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Ekobot AB (publ) (192/22)

With effect from May 02, 2022, the unit rights in Ekobot AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 11, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: EKOBOT UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017831266 Order book ID: 255546 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 02, 2022, the paid subscription units in Ekobot AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: EKOBOT BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017831274 Order book ID: 255587 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB