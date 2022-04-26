Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Twitter-Leak! Da könnte sich Gewaltiges zusammenbrauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPCP ISIN: SE0015346812 Ticker-Symbol: 0NT 
Frankfurt
26.04.22
09:16 Uhr
1,225 Euro
+0,115
+10,36 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EKOBOT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EKOBOT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2022 | 12:29
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Ekobot AB (publ) (192/22)

With effect from May 02, 2022, the unit rights in Ekobot AB (publ) will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 11, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   EKOBOT UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017831266              
Order book ID:  255546                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 02, 2022, the paid subscription units in Ekobot AB (publ)
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   EKOBOT BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017831274              
Order book ID:  255587                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
EKOBOT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.