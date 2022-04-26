Charah Solutions, Inc.: Charah Solutions Receives First Place AGC / Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award

Fifth Consecutive Year Company Has Been Recognized for Exceptional Leadership in Safety

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry, was selected as the 2022 First Place Construction Safety Excellence Award winner for exceptional leadership in safety as part of the Annual Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Construction Safety Excellence Awards. Charah Solutions competed in the Specialty Division's 1.0 Million to 1.5 Million Work Hour category. This marks the fifth consecutive year in which Charah Solutions has received the AGC Construction Safety Excellence Award and the Company's sixth time overall. The award winners were announced during the AGC National Convention in Grapevine, TX at the Construction Safety Excellence Awards Breakfast on March 30, 2022.

The purpose of the AGC Construction Safety Excellent Awards (CSEA) is to recognize those construction companies who excel at safety performance. The CSEA closely examines each candidate's commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control. Unlike other safety award programs that limit the criteria to frequency rates, the CSEA selection process is considerably more comprehensive. Each application is reviewed for evidence of company management commitment, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation.

As part of this comprehensive selection process, applications are first reviewed by members of the national AGC Safety & Health Committee during the Construction Safety & Health Conference, held in January each year. Finalists in each divisional category then compete at the AGC National Convention where they must give an oral presentation in front of a panel of five independent safety professionals within the government, corporate, and insurance industries.

From left to right: Bill Creedon, Willis Towers Watson Global Head of Construction; Leroy Brock, Charah Solutions Director of Safety; Nathan Boone, Charah Solutions Chief Commercial Officer; Floyd Turley, Charah Solutions Senior Safety Manager; Bob Lanham, President of Williams Brothers Construction Co. and 2021 AGC of America President

Charah Solutions is an industry-leader in safety excellence with a 2021 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.32 with no lost time injuries and an impressive three-year average Experience Modification Rate (EMR) of less than 0.62.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the AGC in recognition of our team's uncompromising commitment every single day to keep our workplaces and employees safe," said Scott Sewell, President and CEO of Charah Solutions. "At Charah Solutions, Safety is a core value and integral to our culture."

"Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is proud to be an AGC partner in safety and honored to be the long-term sponsor for AGC's Construction Safety Excellence Awards, a partnership that began over thirty years ago," said Mike Fredebeil,?CSP, Construction Risk Control Leader - North America, WTW. "The CSEA program is all about looking at yourself and continuous improvement."

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With more than 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects of sustainably managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. Charah Solutions also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, structural fill projects, powerplant remediation, and site redevelopment. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, Charah Solutions is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit www.charah.com or download our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at charah.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Roger Shannon

Charah Solutions

(502) 245-1353

ir@charah.com

Media Contact

Tamara Davis

PriceWeber Marketing

(270) 202-8516

media@charah.com

SOURCE: Charah Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698636/Charah-Solutions-Receives-First-Place-AGC-Willis-Towers-Watson-Construction-Safety-Excellence-Award