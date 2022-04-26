Ambagon Therapeutics, a biotechnology company unlocking intrinsically disordered protein targets with novel molecular glues, today announced the appointment of Gideon Bollag, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Bollag brings extensive experience in structure-based drug discovery and the development of oncology therapeutics.

"This is a perfect moment to welcome Gideon to the team, during a pivotal period of discovery and development at Ambagon and following a successful $85 million Series A launch in January," said Nancy Pryer, Chief Scientific Officer of Ambagon Therapeutics. "His deep knowledge as a pioneer in structure-based drug design and innovative oncology drug development will be invaluable as we work to create first-in-class drugs through targeted stabilization of protein complexes."

Dr. Bollag currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Opna Immuno-Oncology. Previously at Plexxikon, he served as Chief Scientific Officer and then Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, the team developed vemurafenib, the first FDA approved drug resulting from fragment-based discovery, achieving that approval in six years from first synthesis. Dr. Bollag was also a member of the founding scientific team at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, where he led teams to the discovery of sorafenib, the first oral multikinase inhibitor targeting Raf, and to palbociclib, the first CDK4/6 inhibitor.

"Ambagon is doing innovative and potentially transformative work in targeting intrinsically disordered proteins that would otherwise be incredibly challenging to drug with small molecules" said Dr. Bollag. "I am excited to join a team that shares a deep commitment to expand the boundaries of medicine to treat diseases that currently lack a cure and to help patients live longer, healthier lives."

Dr. Bollag joins a team of global leaders on Ambagon's Scientific Advisory Board, including:

Michelle Arkin, Ph.D., Professor and Department Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of California, San Francisco and co-founder of Ambagon Therapeutics

Alan Ashworth, Ph.D., FRS, President of the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Senior Vice President for Cancer Services with UCSF Health

Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of Chemistry at Stanford University and Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Luc Brunsveld, Ph.D., Professor of Chemical Biology, Eindhoven University of Technology and co-Founder of Ambagon Therapeutics

Steve Davidsen, Ph.D., Vice President, Oncology Discovery at AbbVie

Geraldine Harriman, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at HotSpot Therapeutics

Ali Tavassoli, Ph.D., Professor of Chemical Biology at the University of Southampton and Chief Scientific Officer of Curve Therapeutics

About Ambagon Therapeutics

Ambagon Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering methods to unlock intrinsically disordered protein targets using small molecules. Ambagon applies deep knowledge of 14-3-3 proteins and a proprietary suite of drug discovery tools to create molecular glues that stabilize 14-3-3:target complexes. These molecular glue stabilizers amplify native biology to restore or inhibit target function, potentiate target activity, or promote or block target degradation.

Ambagon's initial focus is on oncology, with five programs in discovery. It has locations in San Carlos, California, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

